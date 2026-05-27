Blue-Chip WR Duo Scratches Clemson From Official Visit Schedule

While the Clemson Tigers have been on a recruiting hot streak within the past few weeks, some of that has now come back to bite the program after recent news.

On Wednesday morning, Tiger Illustrated’s Paul Strelow reported that wide receiver Lawrence Britt and athlete Tae Walden Jr. won’t be making the trip to Tigertown anymore for their official visits.

The shift is pretty big news, not only due to each prospect’s ranking, but also because we now see who the primary targets are for Clemson at the position, which are current commits four-star Jamarin Simmons and four-star local product Trey Wimbley, as well as three-star Julian Cromartie, who was recently predicted to land with the Tigers.

These recruits are also likely why Britt and Walden canceled their visits. Simmons has always been the Tigers’ No. 1 target at the position, though, as he was the first offer at wideout, receiving his back in June 2025.

That said, here’s a look at each recruit’s process so far, starting with Tae Walden Jr. first.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 63 overall player, the No. 3 player at his position and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports Rankings.

He’s been a highly coveted prospect over the past two years or so after having back-to-back dominant seasons on both sides of the ball for Collierville High School.

In the two years, Walden accumulated 57 receptions for 1,219 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense while contributing 35 tackles, 24 pass deflections and seven interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

Clemson entered the picture late, hosting Walden for the program’s annual Elite Retreat back in March, where he also earned his offer. He had nothing but good things to say following the trip, telling On3’s Steve Wiltfong the program was “without a doubt among the top,” especially with offensive coordinator Chad Morris breaking down how he’d fit in the Tigers’ offense at wide receiver. But clearly, that has since changed.

Walden’s new official visit schedule is: Auburn (May 29), Georgia (June 12), Ole Miss (June 16) and Oregon (June 19).

Regarding Britt, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound wideout is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 233 overall player, the No. 13 athlete and the No. 10 recruit in the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports Rankings. Moreover, Rivals Industry has him ranked as the No. 37 wide receiver nationally.

The ‘athlete’ designation by 247Sports stems from him essentially being an offensive swiss army knife for Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis.

Over the past three years that Britt has spent on varsity, he’s hauled in 75 receptions for 1,148 yards and 19 touchdowns, while also carrying the ball 94 times for 725 yards and 14 touchdowns out of the backfield.

This do-it-all mentality has led to over 30 offers being sent his way, and Clemson was one of the most recent, extending an offer to Britt during the Elite Retreat, his first and only visit to the school.

Nearly two months later, the four-star prospect included Clemson among his top six, leaving optimism on the table for most fans as the Tigers were by far the newest team of the other five, aside from Texas Tech, which offered him in January.

With the Tigers now out of the picture, though, Britt looks to be trending toward Missouri, which has been the leading program for the entirety of his recruitment, as they’ve hosted/visited him 10 times since March 2025, including two times over the past month.

Britt’s official visit schedule includes: Missouri (June 5), Florida (June 11) and Texas Tech (June 19).