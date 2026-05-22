Clemson Misses on Defensive Target with Program Ties, Chooses SEC School

While the Clemson Tigers and Dabo Swinney have been gaining momentum on the recruiting trail, landing three four-star commitments since Monday, it wasn't enough for a certain prospect.

On Friday morning, defensive lineman Griff Galloway announced that he'd be taking his talents to the Kentucky Wildcats, choosing the SEC program over Clemson, Florida and Virginia Tech, as first reported by Hayes Fawcett. Big Blue's recruiting class now ranks No. 19 nationally.

Galloway is rated a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 625 player nationally, the No. 56 player at his position and the No. 22 prospect in the state of North Carolina, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 EDGE Griff Galloway has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 260 EDGE from Charlotte, NC chose the Wildcats over Clemson, Florida, and Virginia Tech



“All glory to God. Go Big Blue Nation” https://t.co/eog0SGpUG6 pic.twitter.com/Ewa1jV5P2E — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 22, 2026

The Tigers and Galloway have been in contact for a while now, as his father, Lonnie Galloway, is Clemson's senior offensive assistant and his brother, Hayes Galloway, transferred from North Carolina to Clemson last offseason. Not to mention, two of his former high school teammates, wide receiver Gordon Sellars and offensive lineman Leo Delaney, recently joined the program as 2026 signees.

Since April 2025, Galloway has taken five unofficial visits to campus, while every other school involved in his recruitment has hosted him only once (Penn State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Florida and Kentucky). His most recent visit to Clemson was in early March for the program's annual Elite Retreat. While he didn't often share much about his recruitment, he had nothing but good things to say about the school, saying Clemson is a program he is 'very interested in.' Moreover, he was even crystal balled to land with the Tigers following the visit.

Galloway went on to schedule an official visit with the Tigers (May 29), as well as one with Kentucky (June 5), which had swooped in during the spring and ramped up its recruiting efforts for the three-star. But, following an unofficial visit with the Wildcats sometime earlier in the spring (no exact date reported), Lexington must have felt like home, which lines up with what he told On3's Chad Simmons back in December, citing it as the main factor in his recruitment.

With Galloway now off the board, the Tigers will turn their efforts to other prospects at the position, including four-star Seth Tillman, who has Clemson in his final five, and three-star Marquis Evans, who was offered by the program on March 30. Tillman will be on campus for an official visit June 12-14 and is expected to make his commitment decision on July 11.

It is also worth noting that 247Sports projects Galloway as a defensive lineman in general while On3 lists him as an edge rusher. Still, the Tigers have no shortage of targets at the position, regardless.

Beyond Tillman and Evans, four-star Cahron Wheeler has Clemson in his top six, four-star Santana Harvey has been trending their way, and four-star Desmond Malpress is scheduled for an official visit June 12-14, as is three-star Chaz Gray. Additionally, three-star Kalib Spivey recently included the Tigers in his top four, while recent offers Jiquan Rogers and Elijah Cox are both set for a May 29 official visit.