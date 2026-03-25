Three Defensive Targets Trending Toward Clemson After Spring Visits

Yesterday, we took a look at three offensive targets trending toward Clemson following the Tigers' recent — and still ongoing — spring visits. Today, we shift to the defensive side of the ball, where Clemson has been just as active on the recruiting trail, with three different targets earning crystal ball predictions in the past week.

That said, here's a closer look at the prospects currently trending toward the program, starting with the highest-rated.

CB Bryant Robinson

Last Friday, Robinson received two Clemson crystal ball predictions, a development that isn't surprising given the mutual interest between the two sides. The junior visited and received his offer in late August 2025 — the weekend of the program's season-opener — and most recently, returned to campus for the Elite Retreat at the beginning of this month.

The contact between the two came after Robinson's breakout sophomore season at Frisco Lone Star High School in Texas, where the 6-foot-4 cornerback tallied 10 pass deflections, leading him to gain over a dozen offers from Power Four programs and earn three-star status.

This past season, he followed up the production with a career year, totaling over 45 tackles to go with two interceptions and six pass deflections en route to a Texas 5A Division I state championship appearance. The Rangers finished the season ranked No. 10 in the state, and Robinson's strong junior campaign led to him receiving two more offers from Iowa and UCLA.

Heading into the spring, he has a list of official visits that, in order, include Arizona State, Clemson, Arizona, Texas Tech and UCLA. The visits range from mid-April to mid-June.

Robinson isn't limited to the football field, either. He's a standout on the hardwood as well, ranking as a top 150 overall player, the No. 39 shooting guard and the No. 11 player in the Lone Star State, according to Rivals industry rankings.

DT Jaden Wuerth

To begin Wuerth's high school career, the 260-pound defensive lineman flew relatively under the radar at Aquinas High School in Augusta, Georgia. He had a pair of offers, one being Kent State and the other being Georgia Southern, but you would think a guy who totaled nearly 300 tackles and 27 sacks across his first two seasons would get more recognition than he was receiving.

The lack of attention led him to transfer to the South Carolina powerhouse Dutch Fork High School this past season. Wuerth tallied 62 tackles, 18 for a loss, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles as the Silver Foxes won their fourth consecutive state championship.

More recruiting buzz came his way during and after his junior year, as he's now a top-15 in-state recruit who holds nearly 20 offers. Similar to Robinson, Clemson hosted Wuerth on campus the weekend of the program's 2025 season-opener and has kept in touch since, offering him at the beginning of this year and hosting him for the Elite Retreat.

He has only one official visit scheduled, which is with the Tigers on the weekend of May 29. But, he has also unofficially visited South Carolina twice and Georgia Tech once within the past five months, and plans to visit several other Power 4 programs.

Nevertheless, Clemson remains atop Wuerth's hierarchy.

DE Griff Galloway

Galloway is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2027 class, not only because he reclassified but also due to his strong ties to Clemson.

His father, Lonnie Galloway, serves as a senior offensive assistant for the Tigers, and two of his former high school teammates — wide receiver Gordon Sellars and offensive lineman Leo Delaney — have also recently joined the program. However, his path didn't begin at Providence Day.

As a freshman during the 2022–23 season, Galloway played at Cannon High School, recording 29 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four sacks. Following the season's end, he decided to reclassify to the 2027 class and transfer to Providence Day, where he has spent the past three seasons.

Competing at one of North Carolina's top programs, Galloway continued to develop and saw a significant jump in production, totaling 60 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles as a sophomore. His recruitment has steadily gained momentum since then, as he's seen his production improve even further and picked up more than a dozen Power Four offers over the past two years.

His five visits to Death Valley since April of last year lead all other schools by a good margin, and with that came a Clemson crystal ball projection last week. Rivals' recruiting prediction machine is also confident he will land with the program, giving the school a 62.2% chance of landing Galloway.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end is rated a three-star prospect, the No. 61 edge rusher nationally and the No. 25 player in the state of North Carolina, according to On3 rankings.