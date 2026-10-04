Clemson QB Tait Reynolds Delivers Powerful Promise After Miami Loss

Clemson football wasn’t able to upset the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes in a 41-13 loss, but the offense had its chances to make the game closer.

In his third start in college football, true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds made strides in his game against a Miami front that pressured him on nearly every throw. However, he finished with a career-high 295 yards, helping Clemson move the ball perhaps better than at any time this season.

Even in the loss, he called his shot about the unit in the upcoming weeks.

“It’s going to pop at some point, and you guys just be ready for it,” he said.

Based off some of the Tigers’ numbers in the loss, it’s not hard to see why he believes.

Clemson’s receiver room showed flashes throughout Saturday’s contest, with junior Bryant Wesco Jr. recording a career high in receptions and receiving yards with nine and 152, respectively. Another junior, Tyler Brown, finished with 10 receptions for 76 yards as well.

However, unlike the Tigers’ two ACC wins heading into the game, they couldn’t run the ball, only recording 65 total ground yards. When Reynolds sees the unit put the two phases together, points will pour in at a higher rate.

Everybody in the locker room believes it, too.

“Every guy in that locker room, it’s going to happen,” Reynolds said. “Coaches as well, it’s going to happen, so, that’s what makes me confident.”

The reaction comes after a fight on two sides of the ball, with Clemson’s offense only having 13 points to show for it. However, it converted eight of its 18 third downs, holding Miami to only four of 11 conversions.

Reynolds thinks the group will rally and respond after two losses to top-10 teams.

“You really can see what a team’s going to be when you lose,” he said. “I think everybody came back with their head up, and it’s not about the wins, not about the successes all the time, about how many times you can get up after you get knocked down in life. I think we have a great opportunity to do that this week.”

The freshman said that the game is slowing down, getting better with each week. Clemson will head into a bye week this week, but a positive showing on offense throughout the game against a top-5 opponent shows the potential the Tigers could have on that side of the ball.

Now, results will be the goal throughout October and November to play at the end of the year in meaningful games.

“It’s always a combination of things, but at the end of the day, like I said, it’s going to pop,” Reynolds said. “It’s going to happen, and we’re going into the bye this week. So, we’re going to make it work and clean up some things.”

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