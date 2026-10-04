Three Positive Takeaways from Clemson’s 41-13 Loss to No. 4 Miami

Saturday night saw the Clemson Tigers (3-2, 2-1 ACC) drop a 41-13 decision to No. 4 Miami (5-0, 3-0 ACC) inside Memorial Stadium.

Despite the four-touchdown defeat at the hands of the Hurricanes, there are positives to take away from how the Tigers played.

Tait Reynolds flashes serious potential

Entering Saturday night’s matchup, there was a large amount of pressure on Reynolds. Making just his third career start, he was pitted against a top-five opponent that hadn’t allowed more than 20 points in a game all season.

Despite that pressure, the Queen Creek, Arizona native made plays all night long. He completed 29 of 44 passes for 295 yards and an interception. Except for a desperation throw against heavy pressure on his final drive, Reynolds didn’t put a single throw in harm’s way.

Despite the offensive line struggling mightily to corral Miami’s pass rush, Reynolds’ improvisational ability showed up time and time again to keep the chains moving for Clemson. After a three-and-out on the opening drive, the Tigers moved the ball into Hurricane territory on 7 different drives, but scored just 13 points.

Reynolds was sacked 6 times by a premier Miami pass rush, many of which thwarted Clemson scoring chances. Heading into the rest of 2026, he should continue as the Tigers’ starting quarterback. As a true freshman, he’s improved with each game. That trend should be expected to continue.

Promising play on the outside

Clemson’s receiving corps flashed its ability as well.

Senior Tyler Brown snagged 10 passes for 76 yards on the night, including a 24-yard catch and run that set up Clemson’s opening points of the game.

“Tyler Brown has been a stud all year,” head coach Dabo Swinney said postgame. “He’s been a real bright spot for our team. Within his area, the things he controls, he’s had a really good season.”

Junior Bryant Wesco Jr. hauled in 9 receptions for 152 yards, good for a gaudy 16.9 average. A 55-yard catch in the fourth quarter led to the Tigers’ lone touchdown of the night, and came after juking out his man in an open-field situation.

“This was Wesco’s best night,” Swinney said. He had a really good night, made some big-time plays.”

Though Reynolds commanded the offense with poise almost all night, Brown, Wesco, and T.J. Moore (4 receptions, 39 yards) made him right on several occasions. That marks another trend that is promising for a Tiger team that remains in ACC title contention despite tonight’s loss.

Secondary shines

On the surface, a fan might see tonight’s final score and assume that Miami’s prolific passing game dominated the Clemson secondary for big plays and touchdowns. But that’s far from the case.

Star Miami quarterback Darian Mensah continued a 2026 campaign where he has yet to throw an interception, but it wasn’t without challenging moments. The first-round prospect threw for 227 yards and a touchdown against the Tigers, but did so against quality defensive back play by multiple members of the secondary.

Fellow first-round prospect Ashton Hampton turned in one of his best games of the season, finishing with 3 tackles and 2 pass breakups. Penn State transfer Elliot Washington II tallied 2 tackles and a breakup himself.

Despite facing a lethal 1-2 punch of Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate at wide receiver, Clemson allowed just 10 catches for 138 yards from the duo. Aside from Barkate’s 61-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, Miami’s top two options finished with just 8.5 yards per catch.

Hampton has continued to increase his NFL stock with each game in 2026, while Washington has rounded into a formidable CB2 alongside him. Against opponents without multiple elite receivers like Miami (applicable to everyone on Clemson’s remaining schedule), the duo should only improve.

Clemson will take a bye week this coming weekend before hosting Charleston Southern (2-3, 0-2 OVC) on October 17. ACC play begins again for the Tigers the following Saturday when they host Virginia Tech (4-1, 1-1 ACC).

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