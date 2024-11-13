Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Was Frustrated With Klubnik’s Play Against Virginia Tech
Clemson beat Virginia Tech 24-14 on Saturday, improving to 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC. While Clemson didn't play as well as they hoped, a win is a win at this stage in the season.
The Tigers are doing everything they can to get into the College Football Playoff and ACC Title Game. They'll need a miracle, but all they can do is take care of business.
That doesn't mean Clemson can't get better. For them, it's about the process. Dabo Swinney has preached development, which is a big reason why the Tigers program has as many players in the NFL as it does.
Cade Klubnik won't get the star treatment, either. If he doesn't play to the level he's expected to, Swinney will let him know. That's why the legendary head coach is considered one of the best in the world around the college football space.
"Just stuff that we needed him to do as a quarterback and decisions. He took four sacks, every sack was on him, and none of them should have happened," Swinney said, according to Derrian Carter of Greenville News. "He just tried to do a little too much a couple times, just frustrating, (and) was a couple of plays there that we didn't pull the trigger on."
Klubik, who completed just 16 of 34 pass attempts for three touchdowns and 1 interception, understood that he didn't play up to his standard.
For many other college quarterbacks nationwide, a three-touchdown game would be something to go home and smile about.
Instead, Clemson's quarterback understood this was the worst game he's played so far.
"I said, 'How'd you think you played?' because you win a game like that, and he did some unbelievable stuff," Swinney said. "He's like, 'You know, I think it was my worst game,' and I was like, 'Man, that's why I know you're gonna be a great player' because I didn't have to tell him."
Klubnik has shown a different maturity level throughout the year, and as Swinney mentioned, that will make him the player he's looking to be in college and at the next level.
It isn't easy to be a young man and look in the mirror with honest thoughts. For Klubnik, however, he's found a way to be truthful with his play.
Clemson's last ACC game is on Saturday against Pitt, giving them a chance to prove that last week's offensive performance won't happen again.