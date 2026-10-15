Clemson Secures Second Commitment of 2028 Class

Just days after receiving its first decommitment from the 2027 class in three-star linebacker R.J. Hudson, Clemson Football has landed its second commitment in the 2028 class.

On Thursday morning, Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.) tight end Wright Martin announced his commitment to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Ohio State, Georgia and SMU, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

He joins four-star Calhoun (Ga.) quarterback Trace Hawkins as the only two commits in the 2028 class.

Martin is rated a three-star prospect and ranks as high as the No. 586 overall player, the No. 28 player at his position and the No. 24 recruit in the state of Tennessee, according to the Rivals Industry.

All glory to God! Go Tigers!!! https://t.co/aqWWcaIthf — Wright Martin (@wrightmartin28) October 15, 2026

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound prospect first reached the national level in his recruitment after a sophomore campaign in which he posted 23 receptions and 209 receiving yards for the Lions.

It’s also worth mentioning that Martin’s lone fall visit as a sophomore was for Clemson’s matchup against Furman, which had special meaning, as his father, Ingle, played quarterback for the Paladins.

A two-year starter, Ingle left Furman as the program’s all-time passing leader with 6,277 yards, a feat that earned him a place in the Furman Athletics Hall of Fame. Trey Hedden, who has since transferred to New Mexico State, broke that mark last season.

Following the breakout season, he earned his first 10 offers throughout spring, including Tulsa, SMU, Purdue, Memphis, Miami (OH), Appalachian State, Samford, UT Martin, East Tennessee State and Maryland.

Martin continued to keep his options open throughout the period, though, visiting Virginia, SMU and Georgia, where he earned an offer from the prestigious program.

He then returned to Tigertown for the annual Dabo Swinney Football Camp and went on to work the summer camp circuit at Virginia, Virginia Tech and Ohio State. He picked up offers from all three while on campus, and Clemson followed with its own in mid-July.

As a junior this season, he’s taken game-day visits to Virginia for their season opener against Coastal Carolina, Virginia Tech for its loss against Vanderbilt, Clemson for its win over Georgia Southern, Georgia for its win over Oklahoma and Ohio State for its win over Maryland last weekend.

However, Wright credited the culture Dabo Swinney has built in rural South Carolina for making Clemson feel like home, telling On3’s Chad Simmons, “It feels like it’s just bigger than football, and that’s something that me and my family value a lot.”

Through eight games this season for the Lions, Martin is already having a career year, recording 30 receptions for 385 receiving yards while adding 22 carries for 109 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.