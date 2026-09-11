Every Clemson Recruiting Visit Expected This Weekend vs. Georgia Southern

While we're now amidst Clemson Football's 2026-27 season, there's still plenty of recruiting news occurring.

This weekend, the Tigers will host their home-opener vs. Georgia Southern, and a dozen commits and targets will be in town for the contest.

That said, let's run through the list of visitors from the 2027 and 2028 classes, ranging from commits to non-offered recruits.

2027 Class

The Tigers currently boast a top-15 recruiting class with 25 total commits, headlined by five-star wide receiver Jamarin Simmons.

Of the 25, three will look to show off their recruiting skills this weekend, including Gainesville (Ga.) four-star quarterback Kharim Hughley, Daniel (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Trey Wimbley and Parkview (Ga.) four-star offensive lineman J.J. Brown.

Outside of commits, there's one more addition to the 2027 visitor list: unranked linebacker/edge rusher Hayden Schwab.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior has received interest from multiple Division I programs, including Clemson, Duke, Wake Forest, Charlotte, Brown, Wofford, Charleston Southern and Campbell; however, he has yet to receive an offer from any of the eight schools.

As a junior for Florence Christian School (S.C.) last season, Schwab totaled 109 tackles, 11.5 for a loss, seven sacks and two interceptions. He was named a North-South All Selection and an East-West All Selection.

2028 Class

The bulk of this weekend's visitors to Clemson come from the 2028 class, a mix of commits, priority targets, offerees and unoffered players.

First, quarterback commit Trace Hawkins — the lone pledge in the junior class — will be back in Tigertown this weekend. It's no surprise, as the four-star signal caller has been a frequent visitor over the past year or so, but this will mark his first look at the team since committing back in July.

The most important target that will take the trip down is Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) linebacker Jay Schell, who was one of the first two offers in the 2028 class.

Just over two weeks ago, he released his top two schools, including Clemson and Oklahoma. Schell has multiple ties to the program, as he grew up down the road in Central, South Carolina, and both his mother and father are Clemson alums. His dad, Matt, even played quarterback for the Tigers from 1998 to 2001.

Over the past year, Schell has visited six times; however, the Sooners and former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables are the clear front-runners to land the four-star talent, with On3's Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong both logging expert predictions in favor of the SEC program.

Safe to say, this weekend will mean a lot for where he ends up, especially with a trip to Norman scheduled for next weekend.

Other priority targets that will be hosted for the home-opener include: Christian Presbyterian Academy (Tn.) three-star tight end Wright Martin, South Mecklenburg (N.C.) offensive lineman Brendan Hall and Jacksonville (N.C.) four-star cornerback Domonic Williams Jr, as first-reported by TigerNet's Grayson Mann.

Hall is the son of former Clemson offensive lineman Les Hall, who played for the Tigers from 1988 to 1992.

Now that we've gotten the lone commit and priority targets out of the way, let's talk about the remaining visitors in the class.

After originally planning to visit Death Valley for the Tigers' ACC opener against North Carolina, Asheville (N.C.) three-star athlete Kaydan Whiteside has pivoted to making it down this weekend.

He doesn't hold an offer from the program yet, but it wouldn't be surprising if he left this weekend with one, as he already holds offers from South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Duke and Virginia Tech, among others.

Whitesides's other fall visits include Florida State, NC State, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech.

As a sophomore at Fort Union (Va.) Military Academy in 2025, Whiteside took snaps at wideout, running back and cornerback, totaling 15 offensive touches for 184 yards and two touchdowns across six contests. He also tallied 11 tackles.

Page (N.C.) three-star cornerback Zion Malloy and Emerald (S.C.) three-star safety Desiray Christian will also be in town for the Georgia Southern matchup. Neither holds offers yet, but Malloy has already visited Tigertown once, back in March.

Malloy boasts offers from Liberty, South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Charlotte, FAU, Boston College, Ole Miss and Louisville. The Gamecocks and Terrapins are currently the favorites to land the three-star talent, as both programs joined his recruitment early.

After visiting Maryland last week, his remaining fall schedule includes trips to Oregon State, NC State, Texas A&M, Liberty, FAU, Purdue, Louisville and Charlotte.

Christian, on the other hand, holds nearly 20 offers from schools such as Ole Miss, Louisville, Memphis, Duke and Kansas State, among others. This will be his second fall visit, coming off a trip to see Georgia Tech's season-opening loss to Colorado.

Last but not least, three-star running back Michael Martin II will be in attendance for Clemson's home-opener. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound back has been a consistent visitor, making it out to three games last season and will now continue that trend.

While he doesn't have an offer from the Tigers yet, it wouldn't be surprising if they made Martin the first offer at the position for the 2028 class, as both parties have been in heavy contact for well over a year now.

Martin holds offers from Duke, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Georgia Tech and East Carolina, among others.

As a sophomore at Christ Church Episcopal School (S.C.) in 2025, he posted 1,655 all-purpose yards and 30 total touchdowns en route to earning All-State honors.

He began 2026 with Christ Church but recently announced his transfer to Southside Christian School in Five Forks, South Carolina.

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