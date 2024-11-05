Clemson Standout Lands With Chicago Bears in Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Clemson's disappointing showing on Saturday may have eliminated them from the college football playoff race.
Depending on how things go over the next couple of weeks, Clemson could still make the ACC Title Game, but they put themselves in a much worse position than they were in just a few days ago.
It's the unfortunate reality of the college football world now, as despite having a 12-team playoff picture, teams still need to be perfect.
Clemson wasn't that on Saturday, giving up 33 points to a Louisville team that shouldn't have been on the same field as them. Defensively speaking, this was one of the worst games Clemson has played all year, as they allowed 151 yards on the ground from Isaac Brown on just 20 carries.
Multiple players and coaches were to blame, including potential first-round pick Barrett Carter. If Carter wants to be the player he's looking to be in the NFL, the young man needs to improve a bit moving forward.
He's had multiple impressive showings throughout college, but over the past three games, he's combined for nine total tackles and only had one against Louisville.
He was a big part of the reason why the Cardinals had the success on the ground that they did.
Despite a rough showing on Saturday, the expectation is for him to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He'll likely hear his name called in the first round if things go as planned.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department believes so, too, mocking him to the Chicago Bears on Monday.
"Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards haven't been playing well this year, and Edmunds is only signed through 2026 while Edwards' contract is up in 2025. In other words, Ryan Poles could be looking at this year's linebacker class, and the Clemson product might be hard to pass up. Overall, Carter has a chance at becoming a complete backer in the NFL if his ability to stack and shed improves and his instincts against the run become more consistent. Schematically, he'd be a good fit as a "SAM" linebacker with his ability to cover and take on blocks against tight ends."
If Carter gets back to his ways and does what every Clemson fan knows he can do, the Bears would be getting an excellent player who wants to win.
He might also welcome playing in Chicago, as they have an up-and-coming team with the chance to win in the foreseeable future.
For now, the Georgia native will look to help his Clemson team reach the top, which might not be possible after Saturday.