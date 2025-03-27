Clemson Star Player Receives Top Ranking Among College Football Quarterbacks
Spring football is here, and the Clemson Tigers are getting work in ahead of what could be a promising season.
Training alongside the team is quarterback Cade Klubnik, who may have just gotten a major boost of confidence as he prepares for his final collegiate year.
On Thursday, ESPN (subscription required) released its Top 15 quarterbacks in college football for 2025.
As expected, Klubnik landed a significant spot on the list, earning the No. 1 ranking that topped many other high-profile names.
It's no secret that Klubnik has served as a valuable player for Clemson.
In his 2024 season, he threw 36 touchdowns, had 3,639 passing yards and six interceptions. Furthering his success, he rushed for seven touchdowns and 463 yards.
During his previous campaign, he received several acknowledgements including the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week and the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week awards.
"His dramatic improvement last fall went a bit under the radar nationally after a season-opening loss to Georgia and an early November loss to Louisville, but Klubnik's numbers really pop," per ESPN.
This was a vast improvement from his previous seasons which shows his ability to continuously improve on the field — a valuable quality to have in a player.
"He's got a ton of experience, so I think he'll do an excellent job," an ACC coach said. "Just like any quarterback, he's been through the struggles, the ups and downs. I thought he finished well and played well for the most part. He's got a good team around him."
With a few years under his belt, the 21-year-old star has some telling statistics to back up him. Throughout his collegiate career, he has started in 28 games, scored 57 touchdowns, thrown 18 interceptions and has totaled 7,180 yards.
Looking at these numbers, it's no surprise that Klubnik landed at the No.1 spot on the Top 15 list.
He's been a consistent strength for the team and has repeatedly left coaches and athletes in awe. Luckily for Clemson, Klubnik will be returning for his final season and is expected to finish strong.
After making it to the College Football Playoff in 2024 following their ACC championship game victory, the team is hoping to further their progress and make another comeback in their upcoming campaign.
With Klubnik on their side, Clemson should be in for a solid season.