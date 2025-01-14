Clemson Star Projected To Be Third-Round Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
Clemson has seemingly landed Tom Allen to be its next defensive coordinator, what will be an impressive hire for a defense looking to improve when it becomes official.
The Tigers have historically had an elite defense over the past decade, and the hope is for Allen to get them back to the top.
He will be tasked with making Clemson's defense one of the best in the nation again, but will be without a few key pieces.
Barrett Carter, Clemson's star linebacker, declared for the NFL draft and will officially have a chance to show his skillset at the professional level.
Others won't be around, but none are more important than the Georgia native.
Carter had an impressive showing in 2024, finishing with 82 tackles, seven pass deflections, and 3.5 sacks. Declaring for the draft, Carter had excellent things to say about his time at Clemson.
“This place is special. Special,” Carter said, according to The Clemson Insider. “I wouldn’t want to have it any other way. I would make the same decision over and over again. Special.”
Some considered him a first or second-round pick entering the year, but looking ahead, he's now sitting with a third-round grade.
Carter will have a chance to show off his athleticism during the combine and pre-draft workouts, hoping to improve his stock.
Fantasy Pros' Matthew Jones released a scouting report on Carter, highlighting his inconsistencies and predicting him to be a third-round pick this spring.
"A pretty well-rounded, tough linebacker prospect with some positional/schematic versatility, above-average recognition skills, technique, contact balance, and range in the run game, and who moves well in zone coverage. Has shown starting-caliber traits, which will probably allow him to come off the board sometime on the second day. However, year-to-year consistency has been a bit of an issue, and his sophomore season is generally considered to have been his best, so there’s some risk involved."
Carter's sophomore campaign was impressive, finishing with 73 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. He had career-best numbers in forced fumbles, interceptions, and sacks that season.
He hasn't been bad since, but Carter could've been more dominant at times.
Still, he is an elite player when he's at his best and an NFL team should be interested in his versatility.
With the combine and other things taking place over the next few months, Carter and Clemson fans should have a better understanding of where the young man will land.