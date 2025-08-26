Clemson TE DUI Charge Dropped
CLEMSON, S.C.-- After being arrested for suspicion of DUI on Aug. 17, Clemson Tigers tight end Ian Schieffelin on Tuesday released a statement through lawyers explaining that the charges have been dropped.
Schieffelin, who enters his first season with the program after four years on the men's basketball team, will instead accept a traffic ticket for reckless driving. He will also be suspended for the team's season-opener against No. 9 LSU on Saturday.
"I fully understand the responsibility that comes with being a student-athlete at Clemson, and I remain committed to conducting myself in a manner that reflects positively on the university, my teammates, the athletic department, and myself," Schieffelin said in the statement. "I also want to emphasize my continued respect for law enforcement and the City of Clemson Police Department.
"I have learned a valuable lesson from this experience and my commitment is to grow from this, and to represent Clemson with the integrity and character it deserves."
Schieffelin was arrested in the early hours of Aug. 17 after a patrol officer observed Schieffelin swerving across the double yellow line on Tiger Boulevard approaching the Oconee bridge. The tight end, who did not have any passengers in the car, did not comply to a breathalyzer test, was arrested on suspiscion of DUI and later released on bond.
Following the arrest, head coach Dabo Swinney released a statement expressing his disappointment with the newcomer.
“We are aware of Ian Schieffelin’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. Clemson Athletics has a clear policy by which we will abide, so Ian will miss some competition to start this season as a consequence," he said. "We’re obviously very disappointed by the situation, but we are very thankful no others were involved and no one was hurt.”
Schieffelin joined the football program this offseason after four years with the Tigers' men's basketball program.
After being the ACC's Most Improved Player in 2024, when the team reached the Elite Eight, Schieffelin reached new highs with 12.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this past season. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors as a result of his play.
"He's going to have a real learning curve, especially when Peter Woods runs through his chin strap. Quick learning curve when he runs that swap zone, and he has to kick-out TJ Parker," Swinney said of Schieffelin at the beginning of fall camp. "Hasn't played football since the 10th grade, so it's been a while, but this is a high-level athlete. This is a highly competitive dude. I'm really proud of him.
Clemson's season opener against LSU kicks off in Clemson on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET with television coverage on ABC.