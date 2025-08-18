Incident Report Provides Additional Details about Clemson TE Arrest
Following the release of an incident report from the Clemson City Police Department, additional details have been released regarding the arrest of Clemson Tigers tight end Ian Schieffelin, who was arrested for suspicion of a DUI.
The arrest was made by Officer Tyler Cantrell, who was patrolling on Tiger Boulevard at 1:37 a.m. on Aug. 17 when he saw Schieffelin’s car approaching.
“While on patrol I observed a vehicle rapidly approaching my vehicle from the rear,” the report said. “I was traveling on Tiger Blvd. towards the Oconee bridge at approximately forty miles per hour. While this vehicle was rapidly gaining on me, I observed the vehicle swerve on the double yellow line.”
Cantrell activated his police lights in front of the Wells Fargo bank. Schieffelin, who was driving a grey Audi with Georgia plates, took a left and entered a parking garage for the student housing complex Dockside, where he stopped and complied with Cantrell, who advised the tight end of the reason for the stop.
Schieffelin was then arrested for driving under the influence at 1:47 a.m. He was arrested “without BA”, meaning that he did not comply with a breathalyzer test. He was by himself and did not have another passenger in the car with him.
Following the news on Sunday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney released a statement in which he and the team were aware of the circumstances, saying that Schieffelin will also see a suspension that will see him out for the beginning of the season.
Schieffelin was released on bond on Sunday morning at 9:10 a.m. It was his first offense. The incident was also recorded on body cam footage.
“We’re obviously very disappointed by the situation, but we are very thankful no others were involved and no one was hurt,” Swinney added in the statement.
A Clemson basketball fan-favorite for four seasons, Schieffelin made the switch to Clemson football in May, joining the program as a tight end. With Clemson’s fall camp and the season fast approaching, with an Aug. 30 date, it will serve as a wrench thrown in the progression of the season.
Clemson Tigers On SI will continue to provide more information as the situation progresses.