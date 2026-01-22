Clemson Tigers Emerge as Strong Contenders for Four-Star Linebacker

The Clemson Tigers have shifted their full focus back to high school recruiting after an extremely active transfer portal window, with one primary target already holding his offer in high regard.

That target is highly touted linebacker Noah Glover, picking up an offer from the program this past Wednesday following a visit from linebackers coach Ben Boulware, who has been heavily involved in recent recruiting efforts.

Glover, a Virginia native, is rated as a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 125 overall player, the No. 8 linebacker and the No. 2 player in his state, according to 247Sports recruiting rankings.

He holds nearly thirty offers, with SEC programs like Georgia, Texas A&M and Alabama heavily in the mix.

While he’s yet to take any official visits, Clemson now stands among his top suitors, with Glover mentioning he’s been a big Clemson fan since he was young, as first reported by On3’s Chad Simmons.

Throughout his early recruiting process, the 6-foot-1 backer has already taken nearly 20 unofficial visits, with one of his most recent being to Clemson for its 2025 home opener against LSU.

Since then, he’s taken visits to a multitude of schools, including a recent trip to College Station last weekend, but plans to make his way back to Tiger town for the annual Elite Retreat in March.

Entering his sophomore year in 2024, Glover had zero FBS offers to his name, but grabbed the eyes of national scouts by the end of the season, posting 40+ tackles, five for a loss, four sacks and two interceptions, according to his X.

By the time his junior year hit, he held over 20 offers, and his production lived up to the attention.

Through nine games, Glover totaled 73 tackles, five sacks, two pass deflections and one forced fumble. He contributed on special teams and offense as well, recording a pair of blocked punts and rushing touchdowns.

As a result, Glover earned First-Team All-Region honors, in addition to Under Armour Next naming him to their All-America game roster.

If Glover were to commit to the Tigers, he would give a major boost to the linebacker room moving forward, especially with depth currently thin following Luke Ferrelli’s flip and multiple departures to the transfer portal and NFL Draft.

The rising senior would also stand as the lone linebacker commit in what is already an impressive 2027 recruiting class, which ranks No. 9 nationally, according to 247Sports rankings.