Five Standouts From Clemson Fall Camp

Fall camp is coming to a close for the Clemson football team and there were a number of players that really stood out over the past two weeks.

Fall camp at Clemson is almost officially in the books and the preparation for Georgia will soon begin.

Over the past two weeks, the coaching staff has thrown a lot at these players as the installation process has taken place and some have stood out more than others.

Marcus Tate: The true freshman has carried his outstanding spring into the fall. He's been taking snaps at tackle and guard, working with the ones and two's. If the Tigers slide Matt Bockhorst over to center, Tate could easily be the starter at left guard. Either way, the first-year player is looking at playing a major role in 2021, whether that's in a starting role or as a backup is yet to be determined.

Will Shipley: Just like Tate, Shipley had an impressive spring and has carried that over into his first fall camp. The praise has been nonstop since the freshman running back stepped foot on campus, from both coaches and teammates alike, and Dabo Swinney has said Shipley is already one of the most well-respected players on the team due to his work ethic.

With Travis Etienne now gone, Shipley is going to get early opportunities, despite being behind Lyn-J Dixon and Kobe Pace on the depth chart. His versatility and speed will allow the coaches to use him in a number of different ways, which could include returning punts.

Ajou Ajou: The big-bodied wideout has made great strides since his freshman season. Of all the second-year players on the roster, you could argue that Ajou has taken the biggest jump regarding his development. Ajou was intent on getting his body right and getting better at doing the little things. It's fairly obvious he put in that work over the offseason.

He's been one of the more dominant receivers throughout fall camp, consistently winning battles over the Clemson corners. While he may not be quite ready to crack the starting lineup, he will almost certainly be a part of the two-deep, meaning he's in line for a lot of playing time in 2021.

Xavier Thomas: After a forgettable 2020 season, due in large part to things out of his control, Thomas is determined to make this his best season to date. The veteran defensive end is arguably in the best shape of his Clemson career.

Swinney has raved about how focused XT has been since the spring and Brent Venables said the Tigers are currently getting his "best version." Thomas looks primed to have the season fans have been waiting on.

Andrew Booth Jr.: The third-year cornerback has been available all of fall camp, something Swinney maintains has made all the difference. After a 2020 season that saw Booth Jr. struggle to stay on the field consistently, the former five-star player is determined to not have a repeat performance in 2021.

Booth Jr. has made his presence known in fall camp. No matter who has lined up across from him, he's consistently made plays. Expect his draft stock to skyrocket, assuming, of course, he stays available.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!