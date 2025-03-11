Clemson Tigers Land Commitment from Another Elite Weekend Recruit
The Clemson Tigers’ Elite Weekend for football weekend spilled over into Monday as cornerback Marcell Gipson announced his commitment to the program, per On3.com.
Gipson, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound cornerback from Dallas, Texas, returned home after the weekend and opted to commit, eschewing other potential landing spots like the Ole Miss Rebels.
His commitment is non-binding. The earliest he can sign a scholarship agreement with the Tigers is later this year.
“I just got that feeling there… that feeling that I can’t explain but you just know this is home,” he said to On3 in his commitment announcement on social media.
Per 247Sports.com, Gipson is considered a three-star recruit. He plays for Dallas-area power South Oak Cliff, which has been to the last four Class 5A Division II state title games. SOC won the 2021 and 2022 titles but has lost the last two appearances.
Clemson now has 12 commitments for its Class of 2026.
The Tigers received four other commitments during their Elite Retreat weekend, all of which came from the offensive side of the football.
Four-star offensive lineman Adam Guthrie, an offensive tackle from Miami Trace in Washington Court House, Ohio, committed on Friday.
The following day, the Tigers picked up two commitments at wide receiver, both of whom are considered four-star recruits on at least one recruiting site. Naeem Burroughs is a Top 200 player per 247Sports.com from the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla., while Connor Salmin is a Top 150 player out of The Bullis School in Potomac, Md.
Then, on Sunday, a three-star interior offensive lineman, Grant Wise from Pace High School in Milton, Fla., handed in his “All In” chip at the end of his campus visit.
The Clemson Tigers are coming off a 2024 campaign in which it won the ACC championship game and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020.
The Tigers went 10-4 overall and lost to Texas in the first round of the expanded 12-team playoff.
Many analysts are expecting the Tigers to be a Top 10 team in 2025, thanks in part of the return of Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Cade Klubnik, who had his best season statistically in three years with the Tigers. The offense is also returning much of the talent around Klubnik, though they will need to find a replacement for running back Phil Mafah.
On defense, the Tigers used the transfer portal to pick up some talent to help them in the pass rush. But their biggest offseason change was letting defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin go and hiring Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Tom Allen for the 2025 season. His job will be to transform the run defense.