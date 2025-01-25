Clemson Tigers Make Solid Impression on Another Top Offensive Line Recruit
The Clemson Tigers have been very busy this offseason after a nice campaign in 2024.
Coming into 2024, the Tigers certainly had bouncing back on their minds. It was a down season for the program’s standards in 2023, but Clemson looked much better last year.
The Tigers were able to win 10 games and an ACC Title on their way to making the College Football Playoff. Even though they were eliminated in the first round, it was still an excellent campaign for the program.
As the team prepares for next season, expectations are going to be high. With the return of Cade Klubnik for his senior season, the Tigers are going to be one of the best teams in the country coming into 2025 with a Heisman hopeful under center.
In addition to Klubnik returning, he will have one of the best wide receiver corps in the nation with Antonio Williams also returning.
On the offensive line, Clemson will be returning four starters up front, keeping the continuity of the unit intact.
Overall, the offense for the Tigers has the opportunity to be special in 2025. However, that doesn’t mean the coaching staff will just be sitting around. Clemson is actively on the recruiting trail trying to make the 2026 class a special one.
After a bit of a down year for the recruiting class in 2025, Swinney and the coaching staff are focused on improving next year’s class.
Recently, one of the best offensive linemen in 2026 met with Tigers offensive line coach Matt Luke down in Texas for lunch. The meeting went quite well and Zaden Krempin appears to be quite impressed by the program.
“He was just explaining his family and where he’s been,” Krempin added to the Clemson Insider. “Just how Clemson’s different. And to be honest, I liked it. I like how the head coach — how they do everything differently over there. It was good. A good little bit of time getting to know him.”
Krempin is one of the best offensive linemen in the 2026 class, ranking 15th among all tackle prospects, and 16th in Texas overall.
A lot of credit has to go to coach Luke, who has been working hard and doing an excellent job on the recruiting. He seems to be extremely well-respected by the players he is visiting, and the Tigers are trying to build a dominant offensive line based on how many visits he’s been on.
While Krempin doesn’t have an offer yet from Clemson, he will be coming on March 8th for their Elite Retreat. With a lot of offers from other schools already on the table, expect one to come soon after he visits the school.