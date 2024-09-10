Clemson Tigers Quarterback Given National Player of the Week Honors
The Clemson Tigers had a much needed turnaround performance during their second game of the season, and it was led by someone who has been heavily doubted to start the year.
Tigers starting quarterback Cade Klubnik already had questions being raised about him before he took a snap this season. Coming out of the gates with a weak performance against the Georgia Bulldogs only gave those critics more ammunition.
Klubnik answered by delivering a near-perfect performance against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in Week 2.
As Pro Football Focus released their weekly Player of the Week awards for this past weekend, the Clemson passer was the only player on his team to be named to the national team.
The junior went 24-for-26 through the air for 378 yards with five touchdowns passing. He rushed for an additional two scores, adding on to his day.
It's still early this season, so it's hard to know just how good the Mountaineers defense actually is, but it should be a confidence building game no matter what.
A lot of what caused the doubts about Klubnik had to do with confidence issues. He was late to pull the trigger on plays against the Bulldogs on multiple occasions. Being able to trust his arm will go a long way for the remainder of this season.
Because of the expanded playoff race and chaotic start to ACC play this year, the Tigers are still very much in the race for a spot in the postseason.
They'll need their star quarterback to at least find some middle ground between the Georgia and Appalachain State games.
It's not only on him, though.
Two other Clemson standouts made PFF's ACC Team of the Week after also putting up much better performances against the Mountaineers.
Sticking to the offensive side of the ball, tight end Jake Briningstool was the top at his position for the conference.
Briningstool, a senior and one of Klubnik's most trusted targets, had seven catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Having him working in the passing game opens up much more in the offense. The team is better when he's playing well.
One of the two ACC cornerbacks of the week was Avieon Terrell after providing shutdown coverage on the outside.
Terrell looked a lot like his brother, AJ, giving up just two catches on eight targets with just 17 yards allowed. He broke up three different passes, more than he had all of last season.
Conference play starts up next weekend against the North Carolina State Wolfpack after a bye, so hopefully this time off allows them a chance to work on things that keeps them performing at this high level.