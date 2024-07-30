Clemson’s Cade Klubnik Impressing Teammates in Multiple Ways
Clemson football will look to have a better season than their 9-4 showing a year ago. With talent on this roster to even compete for a national championship, there's no excuse for Clemson not to do what they've done for much of the past decade.
It won't be easy, as the ACC poses many challenges. They'll also take on top-ranked Georgia in Week 1 and a Stanford team that could be a tough matchup on September 28.
A lot of the season will ride on Cade Klubnik's back. If Klubnik can play the way he was expected to when he entered Clemson as a highly-rated high school recruit, this should be a year to remember. He didn't do that in his first campaign as the starting quarterback, but that's not uncommon.
To ask Klubnik to dominate in his first season was unrealistic, as nearly every quarterback has growing pains.
And it sounds like better play is on the way.
He's excited about what he can show in 2024, saying that he knows the system better, according to Will Vandervort of The Clemson Insider.
“I think the first thing would be obviously getting to be in the same system again. I think being able to know the offense, I mean, it almost feels like the longer you’re in a system, you know how to get through progressions faster, cancel out yes, no, pre-snap progressions, knowing when you’re hot off of blitzes, knowing the protections better,” Klubnik said.
For Klubnik, it isn't all about what he does on the field. Being a leader as a quarterback is just as important as anything else, and according to Phil Mafah, one of the top running backs in the nation, he's showing impressive signs as one in camp.
“He cares about this team so much. He’s taken a great step this off-season just to get closer to the guys, help to bring unity within the offense and defense,” the Clemson running back said. “He stepped up as a vocal leader, as a field general out there. I’m really proud of him.
“I can see the offense doing really well this year because of the guys that came back. We got a lot of guys back. Got a new center. It’s his fourth year, so he knows what to do. I’m pretty confident in our offense.”
That's a positive sign for Clemson, as this could be a make-or-break campaign. If they're going to succeed, Klubnik and Mafah will need to be the players everyone knows they can be.
Expect that to happen, as they're too talented not to figure it out on the offensive side of the football.