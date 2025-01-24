Clemson Tigers Standout Defensive Tackle Draws Major Comparison to NFL Star
The Clemson Tigers' defense was uncharacteristically underwhelming at points during the 2024 college football season.
Looking to find better fortune in 2025, head coach Dabo Swinney made a change with his coaching staff.
Out was Wes Goodwin as defensive coordinator. Taking his place is Tom Allen, who held the same position with the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2024 and helped lead them to become one of the best defensive units in the nation.
Clemson is hoping that Allen can bring some of that defensive acumen to his unit in 2025 and beyond, helping them get back on track. He will certainly have the talent to figure things out, as the Tigers are projected to be loaded on that side of the ball.
With defensive tackle Demonte Capehart being granted a waiver for a sixth and final year, every starter who had eligibility remaining beyond the 2024 campaign will be back in the mix for 2025.
That includes star defensive tackle Peter Woods, who has the potential to be one of the most disruptive players at his position in the country.
Entering his junior year, the former top prospect has made his impact felt despite being in a rotation or dealing with injuries.
This past fall, he appeared in only 11 games yet still racked up 28 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble.
He will be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft and if he lives up to expectations, he could certainly forego the remainder of his college eligibility.
He is already on the radar of scouts and teams, as Matt Miller of ESPN has named Woods one of the top defensive tackle prospects in the nation for the 2026 class, drawing a major comparison to a former Clemson star.
“Woods reminds me a lot of former Clemson defensive tackle and current Raiders standout Christian Wilkins," he wrote. "The 6-3, 315-pound Woods is an ideal 3-technique in the NFL and has Round 1 potential.”
The Tigers are going to be absolutely loaded in the trenches on defense with high-end talent.
Next to Woods at defensive tackle will be the experienced Capehart.
Flanking that duo on one side will be returning defensive end T.J. Parker, who has the potential to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft should he declare. On the opposite end will be Purdue Boilermakers transfer Will Heldt.
Being able to deploy Woods back to his natural position of defensive tackle should enable him to have a true breakout campaign in 2025. Surrounded by an incredible amount of talent, it is going to be tough figuring out who to slow down on a weekly basis.