All Clemson

Clemson Tigers Star Defender Speaks NCAA Football 25 Video Game

Clemson Tigers safety R.J. Mickens recently spoke about his experience with the NCAA Football 25 video game.

Kenneth Teape

Clemson safety R.J. Mickens (9) during the Clemson first football August practice in Clemson, S.C. Thursday August 1, 2024.
Clemson safety R.J. Mickens (9) during the Clemson first football August practice in Clemson, S.C. Thursday August 1, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

This summer was a big one for college football and Clemson Tigers fans. For the first time in 11 years, a new college football video game was released by EA Sports, College Football 25. This version was different than any in the franchise’s past, as it is the first in the NIL era.

That means players were paid for being in the game. Anyone who opted in received $600 and a copy of the game, which was valued at $70. One of the players who are in the game is Tigers safety, R.J. Mickens.

He is one of plenty of college football players who are enjoying the game, playing as themselves against teammates and friends. Mickens recently was one of several players to speak to The Athletic about experiences playing the game.

“I play people straight up. Just straight up online games, against friends and stuff … It’s funny, because my teammates and I always argue over who gets to use Clemson, but then we just end up doing random teams so it’s fair. But playing some of my buddies at other schools, I love playing as Clemson and beating up on them with us. That’s fun,” Mickens said.

Mickens is entering his fifth season at Clemson. He has been a regular part of Dabo Swinney’s defense since 2020, playing in 47 games and counting.

In those 47 games, he has recorded 68 solo tackles and 121 total, including 7.5 tackles for loss. He has also recorded five interceptions and five passes defended with one fumble recovery.

When Mickens is unable to play as his Tigers, who does he use in NCAA College Football 25? Hailing from Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas, Mickens likes to use local teams when he isn’t using his own.

“Oh that’s tough. There’s a lot of great teams in the game. I’ve got a lot of buddies — one of my best friends in high school, Quinn Ewers, is the quarterback at Texas, so they’re really fun to play with. SMU has a lot of good players I know; I’m from Dallas. So I know a lot of people on that team as well,” Mickens said.

What a surreal experience that must be, playing as yourself and your friends in a video game. EA Sports College Football 25 has been received extremely well by athletes and fans alike, with sales through the roof.

Published
Kenneth Teape

KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/Football