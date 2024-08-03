Clemson Tigers Star Defender Speaks NCAA Football 25 Video Game
This summer was a big one for college football and Clemson Tigers fans. For the first time in 11 years, a new college football video game was released by EA Sports, College Football 25. This version was different than any in the franchise’s past, as it is the first in the NIL era.
That means players were paid for being in the game. Anyone who opted in received $600 and a copy of the game, which was valued at $70. One of the players who are in the game is Tigers safety, R.J. Mickens.
He is one of plenty of college football players who are enjoying the game, playing as themselves against teammates and friends. Mickens recently was one of several players to speak to The Athletic about experiences playing the game.
“I play people straight up. Just straight up online games, against friends and stuff … It’s funny, because my teammates and I always argue over who gets to use Clemson, but then we just end up doing random teams so it’s fair. But playing some of my buddies at other schools, I love playing as Clemson and beating up on them with us. That’s fun,” Mickens said.
Mickens is entering his fifth season at Clemson. He has been a regular part of Dabo Swinney’s defense since 2020, playing in 47 games and counting.
In those 47 games, he has recorded 68 solo tackles and 121 total, including 7.5 tackles for loss. He has also recorded five interceptions and five passes defended with one fumble recovery.
When Mickens is unable to play as his Tigers, who does he use in NCAA College Football 25? Hailing from Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas, Mickens likes to use local teams when he isn’t using his own.
“Oh that’s tough. There’s a lot of great teams in the game. I’ve got a lot of buddies — one of my best friends in high school, Quinn Ewers, is the quarterback at Texas, so they’re really fun to play with. SMU has a lot of good players I know; I’m from Dallas. So I know a lot of people on that team as well,” Mickens said.
What a surreal experience that must be, playing as yourself and your friends in a video game. EA Sports College Football 25 has been received extremely well by athletes and fans alike, with sales through the roof.