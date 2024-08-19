Are Clemson Tigers Too Unproven to be Considered a Top Tier Team?
For a long stretch of time, the Clemson Tigers were considered one of college football's top powerhouses. Now, they seem to be falling behind.
As Chris Vannini of The Athletic released the first version of the publications weekly ranking of every team in college football, the Tigers found themselves outside of the top tier.
"I don’t like the trajectory at Clemson, which just has not been as good at quarterback, receiver and on the defensive line as it was when it was winning national championships, but this should still be a top-10 talent roster," said Vannini.
Despite being a 'top-10 talent roster,' the Tigers actually found themselves ranked at No.16 and in the second tier of teams listed.
The teams that were ranked above them were as follows:
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Oregon Ducks
- Texas Longhorns
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Michigan Wolverines
- Florida State Seminoles
- Missouri Tigers
- Utah Utes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- LSU Tigers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Oklahoma Sooners
That makes them the second-ranked team in the ACC and puts them just ahead of the Miami Hurricanes that came in at No. 17.
One of the main reasons listed for Clemson not being ranked higher is the offensive situation.
Running back isn't being put into question, nor should it. Phil Mafah will have an expanded role without Will Shipley by his side, but should be more than ready for the lead back duties.
Cade Klubnik has yet to earn the right to not be questioned at all, but could put all doubts aside early on in the season against the Bulldogs.
Klubnik is coming off of a season where he threw for 2,844 yards with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. That had him ranked No. 40 yards in the country and No. 53 for passing touchdowns. He will have to be much more productive this time around.
There are also no 'big-name' wide receivers, unlike years past. Antontio Williams had a nice freshman campaign, but missed most of last year. Still, he's the only player out wide that has at least 550 career receiving yards.
Across the defensive line, there's a similar issue. T.J. Parker broke out last season with an incredibly productive freshman year. The Tigers just don't have anyone else that has made a name for themselves past him.
Clemson has plenty of talent on their roster, they just need players to prove their worth before people start taking them very seriously again.