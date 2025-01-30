Clemson Tigers Top Recruit Rises into Top 10 of Final National Rankings
The Clemson Tigers have been working hard on the recruiting trail for the 2026 class, but they recently received some good news about one of their players who will be coming in next year.
It was a very successful campaign for the Tigers in 2024. The program was able to once again reign supreme in the ACC with another title to their credit, and they also won 10 games.
Coming into 2025, expectations are going to be high for the program. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is returning for his senior year, giving Clemson not only one of the best quarterbacks in the country but one of the best players in the country.
The soon-to-be senior will be leading one of the most explosive offenses in the country, which could also feature one of the top wide receiver corps in the nation.
While the offense should be one of the best in the country, all eyes will be on how the defense can perform in 2025. Last year, the unit didn’t live up to expectations.
Against the run, the Tigers struggled to stop opponents at time, resulting in not only teams scoring on them, but it kept their talented offense on the sideline.
This offseason, they were able to make a significant change to their coaching staff with the addition of Tom Allen from the Penn State Nittany Lions. Allen is certainly cut out for the job coming over from coaching one of the best defenses in the country last year.
Fortunately, the defense will bring back some strong players on that side of the ball for Allen to coach up. Also, he will be getting one of the best defensive tackle recruits in the country coming up.
Amare Adams is without a doubt the highlight of the 2025 recruiting class for Clemson, as he recently saw a significant jump in his rating from 247 Sports. Adams is now a five-star prospect with a 98 overall rating and is the best player at his position of defensive tackle. Furthermore, he jumped up to seventh in their overall player rankings.
For a team that struggled to stop the run last year, Adams might be the type of talent that can come in and contribute as a freshman. At 6-4, 315 pounds, the size is there, and the coaching staff will surely be helping him in the weight room.
The massive leap in the rankings for Adams is certainly exciting for Clemson considering that 2025 hasn’t been regarded as one of the best for Dabo Swinney and company.