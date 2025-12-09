The NCAA transfer portal opens for college football on Jan. 2, but players around the country whose seasons have ended have already announced their intentions to enter.

The Clemson Tigers will be using the portal, looking to fill position needs following a strong number of seniors and players who will be heading to the NFL Draft. Head coach Dabo Swinney has hit the ground running with the Early Signing Period, but he will look to build.

Clemson will look to get back to the College Football Playoff next season, looking to get back to the top of the ACC after a 7-5 season, one of the worst in Swinney's tenure with the Tigers. Especially with a Week 1 matchup against LSU, Swinney will look to hit the ground running quickly.

Swinney has expressed his interest in looking for more quality through the portal, potentially seeing more acquisitions than last season, when he brought in only three players with experience.

We'll keep tabs on all the players that are entering the transfer portal from Clemson, outgoing, as well as players who announce their intentinons, and eventually sign, with the Tigers from the portal, incoming.

Clemson Tigers Transfer Portal Incoming (0)

N/A

Clemson Tigers Transfer Portal Outgoing (8)

1/1 Cornerback Michael Mankaka has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, according to CBS Sports analyst Chris Hummer. Mankaka made 11 total appearances with the Tigers, being a former walk-on. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

12/31 Safety Rob Billings plans to enter the transfer portal, according to reports by On3's Steve Wiltfong on Wednesday night. He recorded seven tackles in three seasons with the team. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

12/31 Quarterback Cade Trotter plans to enter the transfer portal, announcing it on his social media. The freshman quarterback walked on at the beginning of the season, playing scout team for the Tigers. He will have four years of eligibility remaining elsewhere.

12/11 Linebacker Jamal Anderson plans to enter the portal, according to Hayes Fawcett. The junior from Buford, Ga. appeared in only four games this season, totaling just 5 tackles.

12/9 Defensive back Khalil Barnes released a statement that he plans to enter the portal. Barnes had 61 tackles and four interceptions in 2024, but his numbers dropped in 2025 with 40 tackles and zero interceptions. He started 23 of 24 games he was involved in over the last two years.

12/9: Running back Keith Adams Jr. is reportedly expected to enter the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Adams has been a reserve running back over the last four seasons, recording 2 touchdowns during his Clemson career while finishing with 274 total rushing yards over his tenure. He will have one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

12/3: Linebacker Dee Crayton announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, according to On3's Larry Williams. The redshirt sophomore has been a reserve linebacker over the last three seasons. He finished with five total tackles this season, playing 79 defensive snaps. He will have two years of eligibility remaining for whatever teams he moves to next.

10/3: Defensive back Shelton Lewis entered the portal, according to On3's Larry Williams, using his redshirt to sit out for the remainder of the season to keep his year of eligibility. After Clemson's 1-3 start, he decided to make the move, have two years of eligibility remaining.

Clemson Tigers on SI will continue to provide consistent coverage over the course of the offseason. Stay tuned for more decisions when they come.