Clemson Tigers vs. Virginia Cavaliers Predictions: Insider Picks and Analysis
It’s a reunion for Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney and Virginia coach Tony Elliott when their teams face each other at noon on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Elliott was an assistant coach for Swinney for a decade, working both of the Tigers’ national championship teams. On the strength of his work with Clemson, Elliott got the job with Virginia.
It’s been an odd week, Swinney admits, saying that he’s never faced a former assistant coach before. So there will be some hugs and some pleasantries extended during pre-game. But once the ball is kicked, it will be time to get to work.
The No.10 Tigers (5-1, 4-0 in ACC) has averaged 48.6 points in their last five games. Potential Heisman Trophy voters are starting to pay attention to quarterback Cade Klubnik. Most College Football Playoff pundits now have them winning the ACC.
The Cavaliers (4-2, 2-1) have cleared 30 points in three games this year, but only once against a power conference team. While the Cavaliers have a fine defense, they haven’t faced an offense as explosive as Clemson’s.
Virginia will also have to contend with a Clemson defense that has allowed 13.6 points in its last three games. The quality of the Tigers’ defense doesn’t get talked about enough.
So who wins? Here is the All Clemson staff’s predictions for the game.
Zac Blackerby, Staff Writer
Clemson 34, Virginia 13
Clemson is playing really good football right now and I don’t see Virginia getting in the way of that. I expect Klubnik to have time to throw the ball and I see the Clemson front seven dominating the Virginia offensive line.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Clemson 35, Virginia 20
Games before a bye week can be dangerous for the team that's rolling, and few teams in the country are on the kind of role that the Tigers are on at the moment. Offensively they're nearly impossible to stop, and their defense is making it difficult for opponents to move the football. Virginia is probably the best team they've faced in the past three weeks and the Cavaliers should give them some trouble. But I see Clemson pulling away in the second half.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Clemson 31, Virginia 13
The Clemson Tigers are riding a lot of momentum and are facing off against a Virginia Cavaliers team with a solid defense. Alas, their offense won't be able to keep up with the explosive Tigers, who will win their sixth consecutive game. They will face a little more of a challenge this week but still come away with a decisive victory.