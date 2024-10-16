Three Keys to Success for Clemson Tigers Against Virginia Cavaliers
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said he’s never faced a former assistant coach before. Saturday’s game with the Virginia Cavaliers will be proof that Swinney’s coaching tree is growing.
When the Tigers (5-1, 4-0 in ACC) host the Cavaliers (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday at noon, it will be teacher vs student, as Swinney will square off with Virginia head coach Tony Elliott, who used to work on Swinney’s offensive staff.
It is a small world, after all. Especially in the ACC.
Clemson enters the game hoping to become bowl-eligible and go into the bye week with a six-game winning streak. Virginia is hoping to claim an upset on the road, and the Cavs have had success away from home, as they’re 2-0 away from Charlottesville so far.
Let’s explore three keys to success for Clemson to beat Virginia.
Tweaks Among Friends
This is such an interesting game for both coaches because neither has faced each other in this situation. Their last meeting was in 2020 and that was before Elliott left Clemson to take over Virginia. So, this will be his and Swinney’s first meeting as head coaches.
Elliott worked for Swinney for a decade. They went to the College Football Playoff six times, the CFP national title game four times, and won the national title twice. While together the program had unprecedented success. It’s safe to say each knows what makes the other tick.
That doesn’t mean you pull the circuit board out and re-wire the game plan for just one week, mind you. Both have long-time tenets of football that they adhere to and in many ways, they mirror each other. But, don’t be surprised if each adds wrinkles in an effort to keep the other on his toes — and to head off one's knowledge of the other’s tendencies.
Go to The Air (To Start)
Clemson has had impressive balance offensively the past two weeks. They’ve racked up more than 500 yards in total offense in each of the last two games and have balanced that out pretty evenly between the run and the pass.
Virginia brings a Top 50 run defense to the contest. The Cavaliers are giving up just 123 yards per game. Opponents are only averaging 3.72 yards per carry. That could make the day difficult for running back Phil Mafah and quarterback Cade Klubnik, who have led the rushing attack all season.
The Tigers need to go to the air early, and not just because of the run matchup. The Cavs are No. 111 in the country in passing yards allowed per game (260.5). Let Klubnik and his talented receivers hit the air early and, with success, the run game should open up.
Corner Play
Virginia is pretty balanced, but the Cavs’ passing game sticks out halfway through the season. The Cavaliers are a Top 50 pass offense, ranked No. 41 and averaging 260.2 yards per game. Virginia averages 174.8 yards on the ground, tied for No. 56. So they can whip you around if your game plan isn’t sound.
The Tigers were opportunistic against the pass last week, against a quarterback that had only thrown two interceptions all season. Clemson doubled that with two interceptions in the second quarter, both of which led to Mafah touchdowns.
The corners and the safeties will have to play tight coverage and force a turnover or two in order to help the Tigers win this one.