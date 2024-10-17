Clemson Tigers vs. Virginia Cavaliers Three Defensive Stars to Watch
As scintillating as Clemson’s offense has been this season, the defense has also been up to the task as the Tigers prepare to host the Virginia Cavaliers at noon eastern on Saturday.
The Tigers (5-1, 4-0 ACC) have been on lock-down since late September. In their last three games, Clemson has allowed 13.6 points per game. Last week the unit became a turnover machine, too, as they picked off two passes and the Tigers’ offense turned those into touchdowns.
With a bye week coming after this game, Clemson wants to take that momentum into their second bye, which is their launching pad into their final five games in November.
Virginia (4-2, 2-1) has only allowed 30 or more points in one game this season. Otherwise, the unit has allowed an average of 16.8 points in those remaining five games. So the Tigers will be dealing with a formidable defense.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Clemson
S Khalil Barnes
Barnes is one of those two defenders that picked off a pass vs. Wake Forest, as he grabbed a tipped pass out of the air to set up running back Phil Mafah’s second touchdown run. It was his first interception of the season. He has 22 tackles and three passes defended in his first six games of the season.
DE T.J. Parker
He just keeps on sacking the quarterback. Through six games he has four sacks to lead all Tigers and he’s pitched in 22 tackles. Along with linebacker Wade Woodaz, he’s also forced two fumbles. Wherever the football is he seems to be around, especially when the quarterback has it in his hands.
S Kylon Griffin
Griffin hasn’t had that many chances to shine so far this season. He only has nine tackles. But, in the Wake Forest game, his diagnosis of a shallow route and ensuing interception helped kick-start a 21-point run for the Tigers. After that showing, Griffin is likely to get more opportunities to shine.
Virginia
LB Kam Robinson
He’ll be the player chasing Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik across the field all afternoon. He leads the Cavaliers with three sacks and a fumble recovery. He is also fourth on the team with 31 tackles. He’s a dynamic performer who is capable of giving the Tigers’ offensive line fits all afternoon.
S Jonas Sanker
If there’s one defender that can take on ball carriers by himself, it is Sanker. While leads the Cavaliers with 49 tackles, he also leads them with 30 solo shots. No one on the team comes close to his level of ability in solo situations. He’s also sacked the quarterback once and has defended three passes, so he’s helpful in coverage.
CB Jam Jackson
Cool name, great player. He’ll be the guy that will be around the Tigers’ top receivers all night. Jackson has 29 tackles, 20 of them solo. He’s also defended a team-high five passes. He doesn’t have an interception yet — safety Antonio Clary has one pick so far this season. But Jackson will be around the football all night.