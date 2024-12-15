Clemson Tigers With Best Seasons Heading Into College Football Playoffs
The Clemson Tigers are heading into the College Football Playoffs as heavy underdogs, but should have enough star talent to compete.
When their best players on rolling, the Tigers have been hard to compete with. Despite not utilizing the transfer portal, Dabo Swinney has built up enough homegrown talent to stay in the conversation. They will certainly need those players against the Texas Longhorns.
Pro Football Focus updates the season grades for each player every week and there have been a few standout Clemson players this year.
QB Cade Klubnik - 90.0
Klubnik was one of the most doubted quarterbacks in the country heading into the season, but has proven the doubters wrong with an incredible campaign.
The junior has completeed 63.7% of his passes this season for a career-high 3,303 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also has a career low in interceptions (when attempting more than 100 passes) with just five.
He also gets the job done on the ground with 458 yards and seven more scores. He has finished with at least 40 yards in six games this year, only doing that three times in the two years previous.
DE T.J. Parker - 87.7
Parker has shown great growth this season in both pass rushing and in run defense.
His four-sack performance against the Pittsburgh Panthers certainly jumps off the paper, but he has been consistently efficient in at least disrupting the passer. The star sophomore has 49 pressures this year, up from 35 during his freshman campaign.
S R.J. Mickens - 85.3
Mickens has not been a bad player over his time with the Tigers, but he has clearly taken a step up this season.
That is especially true in his coverage. He has not given up a touchdown in 408 coverage snaps while breaking up six passes and securing an interception.
He also has a career-high 67 tackles with six of them going for a loss.
CB Avieon Terrell - 85.0
Terrell is certainly a feel-good story for any Clemson fan. He is a legacy player, following in the footsteps of his brother A.J., that came in as a mid-level recruit.
He has improved greatly over his short time with the Tigers and is now one of the best corners in the country.
The sophomore has allowed just 34 catches on 68 targets this season. He has two interceptions and eight passes broken up. As a bonus, he has also picked up a sack.