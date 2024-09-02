Clemson Winning ACC 'Still Seems Doable' After Horrible Season Opener
There are bad showings, and then there's what Clemson showed on Saturday against Georgia. While Georgia was expected to win the game, losing 34-3 is inexcusable.
Even more discouraging, however, was the fact that Clemson's offense continued to struggle, something that's been an issue over the past 12 months. Whether it's the talent, play calling, or a mixture of both, something has to change.
The Tigers likely won't find the success they're looking to find if this offense continues to play how it has.
Despite how bad the loss was, it doesn't change anything for Clemson. Perhaps the committee will hold this against them when it's time to pick the 12 teams in the College Football Playoff, but if they win the ACC Championship Game, they'll receive an automatic bid.
Not that Clemson should feel confident about doing so after that performance, but the ACC, as a whole, hasn't looked great early on. Outside of Miami, there doesn't seem to be a real threat to Clemson.
The Tigers won't play Miami in the regular season, so unless they meet in the ACC Title Game, there's a chance they won't play each other this year.
That'd be the best-case scenario for Clemson.
Chris Vannini of The Athletic shared a similar message, writing that they can still make the CFP.
"Clemson, meanwhile, exhibited all the same offensive problems it did a year ago. Georgia may be the best team in the country, but the Tigers again don't look like a national championship contender based on Saturday's effort. Still, the 12-team format means no Power 4 conference team's season is done after Week 1. All Clemson has to do is win the ACC to guarantee itself a spot. And that still seems doable ..."
Vannini then pointed out the struggles from the teams in the conference outside of Miami.
The issue, however, is that it's tough to trust Clemson right now. History would suggest that they'll get back on track at some point, but who's to say they won't continue to struggle as they have since last season?
It's also fair to chalk this one up to Georgia being Georgia.
There's a reason why they're the consensus No. 1 team in America, and while Clemson could've played better, there's a chance the Bulldogs would beat nearly every other team in the country in a similar way.
Clemson will face App State next Saturday, giving them an opportunity to bounce back against a strong Sun Belt Conference opponent.
From there on out, they'll play a tough ACC schedule.
Hopefully, their issues will be fixed before then.