Clemson Tigers LB Shares Emotional Perspective Amid Final Stretch of Season
As the Clemson Tigers transition from their second open date into the final weeks of the regular season, a lot of reflection and nostalgia run through the minds of the older players as they near the end of their tenure in Tigertown.
This past Wednesday, senior linebacker Wade Woodaz spoke to the media, opening up about his glass-half-full perspective, which he's maintained throughout the up-and-down season in upstate South Carolina.
"I've dreamt of being here since I was a kid. I have a picture of me when I was like six years old standing by the rock, and now I'm here," Woodaz reflected. "I've poured everything I have into this offseason, season and getting to where we want to go. But sometimes you don't get the results you want; that's life. Steve Jobs, it took him 10 years to make an iPhone, right? Something like that. It's the same thing. He went through 10 years of disappointment; we've gone through three, four months, whatever it's been. I think about perspective and how many people would love to be standing here right now, giving an interview representing Clemson. Then, just a deeper appreciation of where I am and where I've come from."
Since arriving at Clemson in the summer of 2022, Woodaz has become one of the Tigers' most vocal defensive leaders, embodying the steady, selfless attitude that Dabo Swinney constantly preaches.
Through his four years, the 6-foot-4 hybrid backer has racked up 175 tackles, 24 for a loss, 10 pass deflections, nine sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown.
"My girlfriend just texted earlier this morning, it was a long message. But [perspective] was the basis of it. I have five weeks left here," he said. "I have five weeks left of my brother being my neighbor, living across the street. I have five weeks left of having roommates and dancing in the locker room after practice. So, I'm just appreciating that. It's just now starting to hit me, like today. I have 32 days left with Clemson. I'm appreciative of where I am, and I'm leaving it all out there, no regret."
As Woodaz soaks in his final weeks at Clemson, his words reflect more than just nostalgia; they capture what it means to wear that Paw on their chest and helmet. His time in orange may be nearing its end, but the impact Clemson has had on him and vice versa, as well as the standard he's helped uphold, will stick around long after he's gone.