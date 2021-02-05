Swinney Believes 'Perspective Is Important' in Regards to the Sugar Bowl Defeat

While joining the Packer and Durham Show on Sirus XM's ACC Radio, Dabo had more than a few things to say about the Sugar Bowl loss suffered to Ohio State in January.

While joining the Packer and Durham Show on the ACC Network, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had more than a few things to say about the Sugar Bowl loss suffered to Ohio State in January.

“I learned that we got our butts kicked," Swinney said when asked about what he learned from the loss. “We didn't play well. They played great. We just didn't do the little things to win football games. We probably played well enough to win on offense with a normal defensive game, but they had five straight touchdowns. What I love about our team….those guys never quit. They always compete until the last play….those are tough games. I felt like a basketball coach. You get into the final four, if you don't win it all, it's a very disappointing thing. Especially if you feel like you didn't play well enough in certain areas where you could have."

While the only talk about Clemson right now may be about the most recent loss, the team's track record and success in recent years speak for itself.

“The good news is, in the last six years, Alabama has eight wins on that stage and we have six," Swinney said. "I think the next closest is three. We've been pretty good on the biggest stage but it's still disappointing….perspective is important. I like how our guys competed. I like how they responded in the locker room and since we got back, the ownership everyone took. It was a bad night but it was a great season...We've been pretty consistent, despite how it ended, but we learn from it, move on, flush it, start over and get ready to charge up the mountain next year.”

The Tigers open up the 2021 season against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 4.

More From All Clemson

Joe Theismann Would Take Wilson Over Lawrence

Justyn Ross is Gaining National Respect Again

Changes Announced For The Contracts of Several Clemson Coaches