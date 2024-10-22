Dabo Swinney Comments on Former Clemson Star Deshaun Watson’s Season-Ending Injury
It's already been nearly a decade since Deshaun Watson put on a Clemson jersey.
Arguably the best player in Clemson history. Watson was a big factor in the success the Tigers have found. He was an All-American, 2015 ACC Player of the Year, and won a national championship.
However, Watson's NFL career has been filled with highs and lows.
At one point in his career, he was regarded as a top three to five quarterback in the league.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Watson's best season came in 2020, when he threw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
After dealing with issues on and off the field, the Clemson product has struggled over the past three years, leaving the Cleveland Browns in a tough position due to his $230 million contract.
Things only got tougher for Watson on Sunday. The 29-year-old suffered an Achilles injury that will require surgery.
Watson will be out for the remainder of the season, the second straight campaign he's set to miss due to a year-ending injury.
While he's not beloved in the NFL like he is at Clemson, head coach Dabo Swinney has continued to show him respect over the past 36 months.
That didn't change on Monday when he addressed Watson's injury.
“I absolutely reached out to him and just tried to encourage him and lift him up,” Swinney said during his weekly Zoom call, according to Alex Turri of Clemson Wire. “And just praying for him.”
Achilles injuries are tough to come back from, perhaps more difficult than the feared ACL tears. Watson's prior struggles don't leave much hope for his future in the NFL, but he's still young and Swinney believes that should help them.
“It’s a tough setback for him,” Swinney continued. “He’s still young. He’s got a lot of football left. I mean, look at Aaron Rodgers, he’s about 40 and coming back from a torn Achilles.”
Many Browns fans were happy to see Watson go down, as some were seen cheering when the injury happened. Watson has had his issues off the field, but his play hasn't been up to par for the money they're paying him.
Swinney added that he was finally starting to find his rhythm, making this injury even tougher.
“It’s tough because he was just starting to find his rhythm again,” Swinney said. “But setbacks happen. You can’t let them keep you down. You’ve got to bounce back, and I know he will.”
The ex-Clemson great has a long road to recovery ahead of him.