Watson Says He Was Not Contacted By Bears

It was reported by State of the Texans Friday that former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson claimed he was not contacted by the Chicago Bears prior to the 2017 NFL Draft.

Chicago declined former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

In the story, Watson said he felt the need to "clear up any misconception" after a quote from former Washington quarterback Doug Williams.

Williams claimed, in an interview with Washington Post writer John Feinstein, that both Watson and Patrick Mahomes would have been taken ahead of Trubisky had they been white.

Williams was the first African American quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in 1978. He would lead Washington to win over Denver in Super Bowl XXII.

Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb responded to Feinstein's tweet, saying Williams quote was "idiotic."

Watson tweeted at Gottlieb Friday that he was not contacted by the Bears.

Late Friday, NFL Network's Rich Eisen claimed Watson did speak with the Bears during an interview on his show prior to the 2017 NFL Draft.

Watson's personal quarterback coach Quincy Avery said Watson made up to the conversation with the Bears in order to improve his draft prospects

Watson immediately came under fire for his tweets, as many Bear's fans recalled an interview with Rich Eisen prior to the 2017 NFL Draft, in which Watson stated he did, in fact, meet with Chicago.

“I’ve talked to some teams on the phone, Chicago, Baltimore and a whole bunch of different teams have checked in on me,” Watson said in that pre-draft interview.

In his first three seasons for Houston, Watson has thrown for nearly 10,000 yards and 71 touchdowns while rushing for over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns.