Deshaun Watson Gets More Games, Hefty Fine From Settlement With NFL

The NFL announced Thursday an 11-game suspension and a fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

The NFL appealed Watson's case following an initial six-game suspension and no fine given by the former federal judge and arbiter Sue L. Robinson, who made a judgment earlier this month based on the agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players' Association.

A settlement between Waston and the NFL was reached with Thursday's decision.

The former Clemson quarterback was found to be in violation of the conduct policy by Robinson after reviewing allegations of sexual misconduct that resulted in 24 civil lawsuits, but the league wanted a longer suspension and appealed the ruling. The disciplinary process is complete, the NFL said in a released statement.

"Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL," commissioner Roger Goodell said. "This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension."

The NFL says Watson is eligible to be reinstated on Nov. 28 when the Browns play at the Houston Texans. Watson will miss games at Carolina, vs. the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, at Atlanta Falcons, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots, at Baltimore Ravens, vs. Cincinnati Bengals on a Monday night, at Miami Dolphins, at Buffalo Bills, and vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

