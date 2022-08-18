Skip to main content
Deshaun Watson Gets More Games, Hefty Fine From Settlement With NFL

© Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK

Deshaun Watson Gets More Games, Hefty Fine From Settlement With NFL

The NFL announced Thursday an 11-game suspension and a fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NFL announced Thursday an 11-game suspension and a fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league's personal conduct policy. 

The NFL appealed Watson's case following an initial six-game suspension and no fine given by the former federal judge and arbiter Sue L. Robinson, who made a judgment earlier this month based on the agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players' Association. 

A settlement between Waston and the NFL was reached with Thursday's decision.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

DJ Uiagalelei
Play

DJ Uiagalelei Thinks Clemson Offense Is 'Right There'

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei told the media on Friday that the offense is on pace to be where it needs to be ahead of the Tigers' first scrimmage of fall camp.

23 minutes ago
DJ Uiagaleli and Cade Klubnik

Dabo Swinney: ‘DJ is the Starter for Sure. This is where we are’

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hopes they can give freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik as much playing time as possible this coming season, but his starting quarterback is DJ Uiagalelei.

5 hours ago
Cade Klubnik, DJ Uiagalelei
Play

Energetic Cade Klubnik Pushing DJ Uiagalelei

Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei gives some insight on what it's like to have a player the caliber of Cade Klubnik behind him on the depth chart.

17 hours ago

The former Clemson quarterback was found to be in violation of the conduct policy by Robinson after reviewing allegations of sexual misconduct that resulted in 24 civil lawsuits, but the league wanted a longer suspension and appealed the ruling. The disciplinary process is complete, the NFL said in a released statement. 

"Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL," commissioner Roger Goodell said. "This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension."

The NFL says Watson is eligible to be reinstated on Nov. 28 when the Browns play at the Houston Texans. Watson will miss games at Carolina, vs. the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, at Atlanta Falcons, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots, at Baltimore Ravens, vs. Cincinnati Bengals on a Monday night, at Miami Dolphins, at Buffalo Bills, and vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

More Clemson

DJ Uiagalelei
Football

DJ Uiagalelei Thinks Clemson Offense Is 'Right There'

By JP Priester23 minutes ago
DJ Uiagaleli and Cade Klubnik
Football

Dabo Swinney: ‘DJ is the Starter for Sure. This is where we are’

By Will Vandervort5 hours ago
Cade Klubnik, DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Energetic Cade Klubnik Pushing DJ Uiagalelei

By JP Priester17 hours ago
Will Shipley, DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Defense Responds In Clemson's Second Scrimmage, Dabo Swinney Updates Injuries

By JP Priester22 hours ago
Jordan McFadden, Bryn Tucker, Marcus Tate
Football

Streeter 'Fired Up' About Progress of Offensive Line

By JP PriesterAug 17, 2022 7:13 AM EDT
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

While There's Competition, There's No QB Battle at Clemson Right Now

By Brad SenkiwAug 16, 2022 2:35 PM EDT
Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed watches cornerback Malcolm Greene (21) and safety Kylon Griffin (18) lift linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) during practice in Clemson on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Football

Greene is Healthy, Confident, Making Plays

By Will VandervortAug 16, 2022 1:16 PM EDT
soccer
Olympic Sports

Tigers Men's Soccer Preseason Top Team

By Zach LentzAug 16, 2022 11:30 AM EDT