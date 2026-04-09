Three-Star Safety Decommits From Clemson Tigers

Just two weeks after his commitment to the Clemson Tigers, a three-star recruit has reopened his recruitment.

Safety Seth Williams announced his decommitment from Clemson on Thursday morning, announcing it on his social media. While he is keeping the Tigers as an option, he is already planning on visiting other schools in the process.

Per his IG story, Safety Seth Williams has decommitted. pic.twitter.com/mIGghr00SN — ClemsonSportsNetwork (@ClemsonSportNet) April 9, 2026

The Class of 2027 product wants to take his time when going through this entire process, still having an official visit locked in with head coach Dabo Swinney’s team on May 29, according to On3.

Florida and Georgia Tech are two visits that Williams has locked in over the next week. Two other teams to keep an eye out for are West Virginia and Vanderbilt, who have recruited him tightly throughout the process as well.

The loss isn’t detrimental, as the Atlanta, Georgia, native is the No. 89-ranked safety from the class. However, he was trending up as one of the more exciting members of the secondary in the class, with other schools looking to scoop him up after the decommitment.

As of right now, the loss of Williams has Swinney’s 2027 class with six commitments. Four are on the defensive side of the ball, and one is at safety: Harrison Luke. While the recruiting class is yet to be completed, Swinney and defensive coordinator Tom Allen will now need a new piece to fill the Atlanta native’s place.

The safety room for the Tigers does bring plenty of competition, however. Currently on the team right now, when the 2027 season approaches, Corey Myrick and Jerome Carter III would be eligible to return. The duo is expected to be Clemson’s starters to begin this season.

Mid-year enrollee Polo Anderson is another player who has turned heads at spring camp, making the safety room one of the most dangerous units on the team. Jakarrion Kenan and Noah Dixon are also names that could also be with the program in 2027.

Williams committed to the Tigers on March 24, being on his second visit to campus ahead of the program’s spring game on March 28. He had an unofficial visit on March 9 as well.

As of right now, Iowa State and West Virginia hold visits for him later this spring and summer.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with Williams’s situation, including the potential decision of him coming back to the Upstate with a locked-in commitment.