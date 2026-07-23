Former Clemson Offensive Lineman Joins Staff as Intern

While multiple Clemson Tigers went on to the NFL following a disappointing 2025 season, others have joined the program's staff, with the most recent being a former offensive lineman.

On Wednesday night, former Tigers center Ryan Linthicum posted a new profile picture on X (Formerly Twitter) that showed him touching Howard's Rock while wearing staff clothing.

Based on his updated bio, he appears to be working as an assistant on the offensive line. Although he is officially listed as an offensive player development intern, according to the team's staff directory.

Prior to this move, the Damascus, Maryland, native attempted to pursue a professional career following his final season with the program in 2025, officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft in late December.

The move ultimately didn't work out in his favor, as Linthicum went undrafted. However, he received a minicamp invite from the Buffalo Bills, the same organization former teammates T.J. Parker and Cade Denhoff were drafted/signed to. Unfortunately, though, it must've been short-lived based on where he stands now in his career.

Linthicum's move to the offensive line staff comes after a five-year career with the Tigers that saw him develop into one of the most reliable centers in the program's recent history.

Coming out of the 2021 class, the 6-foot-3 interior offensive lineman ranked as a Top 250 player and one of the best prospects at his position. But he wouldn't see immediate playing time once arriving in Death Valley.

Across his first three seasons, he logged just 92 snaps in seven game appearances, as he was the backup for two-time All-ACC center Will Putnam, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, he finally broke out after Putnam's departure, as he earned the starting role ahead of the 2024 season. In his final two years, Linthicum became an ironman alongside future first-round pick Blake Miller, starting 27 consecutive games and playing the most snaps by a Tiger in the two-year stint (1,867).

His statistics across those two years as a starter were: six sacks allowed, five quarterback hits, 29 hurries and 40 pressures.

Other former Tigers on the staff include, but aren't limited to: wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, running backs coach C.J. Spiller, quarterbacks coach Tajh Boyd, defensive tackles coach Nick Eason, linebackers coach Ben Boulware, safeties coach Nolan Turner, nickelbacks coach Corico Wright, senior defensive assistant DeAndre McDaniel and defensive analyst Da'Quan Bowers.