Where the Rest of Clemson’s Undrafted Tigers Landed After the 2026 NFL Draft

Despite enduring their worst season since 2010, the Clemson Tigers made a strong showing at the 2026 NFL Draft this past weekend, sending nine players to the pros, tied for third-most among all college programs and matching their 2016 class for the most picks in the modern draft era.

Several Tigers went undrafted but didn't wait long for opportunities, as offensive lineman Tristan Leigh, edge rusher Cade Denhoff and cornerback Jeadyn Lukus all signed as undrafted free agents shortly after the draft concluded.

Since then, there have been three additional undrafted free agents who have earned invitations to rookie minicamps, and one who signed a contract with a familiar NFC South team.

With that said, here's where each of those players went:

LS Philip Florenzo | Atlanta Falcons

Former Clemson walk-on Philip Florenzo was just one of seven total long snappers to be invited to the 2026 NFL Combine. | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Florenzo signed a UDFA contract on Saturday night after the draft concluded, heading to the Falcons in an attempt to carve out a career as a long snapper. He'll join former teammate Avieon Terrell, as well as another former Tiger in A.J. Terrell, the older brother of Avieon.

The Towson, Maryland native was just one of seven long snappers to receive an invite to the NFL Combine, and has had a pretty inspirational story up to this point, going from a regular student, to a walk-on from a self-professed tryout, to a full-time starter with a scholarship under his belt, and now, an NFL player.

OL Ryan Linthicum | Buffalo Bills

After seeing limited playing time through his first three years at Clemson, Ryan Linthicum has started the past 27 consecutive contests for the team. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linthicum received a minicamp invite from the Bills, where he'll join two teammates: T.J. Parker, who the team drafted in the second round, and Cade Denhoff, who signed a UDFA contract shortly after the draft concluded.

The fifth-year player didn't see too much time on the field his first three years at Clemson, playing in just seven games from 2021 to 2023.

However, he broke out in 2024 as a starter following the departure of now-Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam. In Linthicum's final two seasons, he started all 27 contests and logged a total of 1,845 snaps, which was the most snaps of any Clemson player across the two-year tenure.

OL Walker Parks | Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens

After enduring a collegiate career riddled with injuries, Clemson offensive lineman Walker Parks will still get his shot at the next level. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Parks has arguably had the most successful career of the three invited to minicamps, and it showed as he's the only player to receive two minicamp invites, one with the Dolphins and the other with the Ravens.

He's dealt with the short end of the stick over the past three years or so, battling a string of injuries that includes a season-ending ankle injury in 2023 and several more he played through in 2025, before ultimately suffering another season-ending ankle injury against Louisville in Week 12.

Before injuries, though, Parks was consistently on the field. As a true freshman in 2020, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman started as an offensive tackle and was a key backup behind NFL-caliber talents, Jackson Carman and Jordan McFadden, logging 201 offensive snaps.

He then took over the starting spot at right tackle, totaling 869 snaps across 13 contests before transitioning to the starting guard role in 2022, where he played 913 snaps, the fifth-most in a season by any Clemson guard all-time, and allowed just one sack.

DE Zaire Patterson | Minnesota Vikings

After a disappointing Clemson career, former top-100 prospect Zaire Patterson will still get his shot at the NFL after receiving a minicamp invite from Minnesota. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Patterson received a minicamp invite from the Vikings, where he'll join longtime teammate Tristan Leigh, who, like Denhoff, signed a UDFA contract with the team shortly after the draft ended.

Entering Clemson, Patterson joined a stacked 2021 recruiting class that ranked No. 4 nationally and included guys like Leigh, Denhoff, Barrett Carter, Nate Wiggins and more. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina, native had high expectations, as he was a top-100 prospect and the 6th-best edge rusher in the country.

However, it just never clicked for Patterson at the collegiate level, where he totaled two tackles and one fumble recovery across just 57 snaps in his five-year career.