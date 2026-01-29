Former Clemson Star Tee Higgins Earns First Career Pro Bowl Nod

It’s been an eventful season for the Clemson Tigers in the NFL, from R.J. Mickens breaking out as a sixth-round rookie to Trevor Lawrence earning MVP finalist recognition. Now, another former wideout has added a milestone achievement of his own.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals announced that Tee Higgins is headed to his first-ever Pro Bowl. Initially, the Pro Bowl listed him as a second alternate on their December roster, but he has since replaced Zay Flowers, who opted out at the last minute.

Tee is headed to his first Pro Bowl!



🔗: https://t.co/9jp6UO14dn pic.twitter.com/lPusjuF5lg — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 28, 2026

This year, Higgins was limited to just 14 starts due to multiple concussions he faced throughout the season. However, he still made an impact for the Bengals whenever he touched the field, recording 59 receptions for 846 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. His double-digit touchdowns also led all AFC players and tied for second-most in the NFL .

Since entering the league, Higgins has been one of the most reliable targets for Joe Burrow. Drafted in the second round of the 2020 Draft, he quickly established himself as a consistent jump-ball receiver as he amassed over 3,000 receiving yards and nearly 20 touchdowns through his first three years.

Higgins was also an essential piece of the Bengals’ 2021 Super Bowl run, catching 18 balls for 309 yards (17.2 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. He finished third in post-season receiving yards , with only teammate Ja’Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp being ahead of him.

The past three seasons haven’t been all too perfect, though, as he’s battled through injuries annually since 2023, and the Bengals haven’t played up to par. Nevertheless, he’s still been a valuable piece, totaling 174 receptions for 2,413 yards and 26 touchdowns.

While Higgins has carved out a strong professional career in Cincinnati, his ability to produce at a high level was first put on display during his time at Clemson, where he entered as a five-star recruit and a top-two receiver in the country.

As a true freshman, he went through a lot of growing pains, as most do, especially when you’re on a team that is fresh off a National Championship. But he still made his presence felt and showcased his deep-ball ability, catching 17 passes for 345 yards (20.3 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.

Higgins broke out as a sophomore, hauling in a team-high 59 receptions for 936 yards and 12 touchdowns — tied for eighth-most in the country — while helping his team to their second National Championship win in three years.

In his final year with the program, the 6-foot-4, lanky receiver had his best individual season, catching 59 balls for a team-high 1,167 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns, including one on a 36-yard rush.