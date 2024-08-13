Former Clemson Tigers Standout Defender Rising the NFL Rookie Ranks
The Clemson Tigers saw six more of their football players live out their dreams of getting selected in the 2024 NFL draft. The first of those six players to come off the board was cornerback Nate Wiggins.
Selected in the first round, No. 30 overall by the Baltimore Ravens, Wiggins has a chance to step right into the lineup for the AFC contenders. He was the third cornerback that came off the board, presenting the Ravens with some incredible value near the end of the first round.
With the first 14 players selected being on the offensive side of the ball, excellent players dropped down the board as a result. Contenders such as Baltimore were unexpectedly able to fill voids on their defense.
The transition from college football to the NFL is arguably the toughest for cornerbacks. It sometimes takes them a while to get adjusted to the physicality and speed of the game, but Wiggins didn’t look phased at all in his first preseason action.
The Ravens took on the Philadelphia Eagles and Wiggins was a standout performer. As a result, he found himself near the top of Brent Sobleski’s rookie rankings after the first week of preseason.
Wiggins received elite marks from Pro Football Focus, earning a 90.2 coverage grade. He recorded one tackle for loss and three passes defended. The only negative on the night was that he didn’t leave the game unscathed.
In the third quarter, the former Clemson star hurt his shoulder. But, head coach John Harbaugh shared an update on Sunday that the injury wasn’t believed to be serious.
Despite that injury, Sobleski has Wiggins ranked as the No. 2 rookie heading into the second full week of preseason. The only player ahead of him is Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
“The first-year cornerback is expected to be in the lineup for the start of the regular season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Though his standing on this list will quickly dip considering he isn't likely to see any more preseason action,” Sobleski wrote.
A first-round rookie earning a starting spot isn’t all too surprising; they are selected that high for a reason. But, cementing a spot this early and not having to partake in preseason games any longer? That is a truly impressive feat by the former Tigers star.