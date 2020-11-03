SI.com
Former Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow Compares 2016 and 2018 National Championship Teams

Christopher Hall

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has turned the Tigers into a football powerhouse and with a pair of National Championships, he has the rings to show for it. 

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was fortunate enough to play on both of Clemson's recent National Championship squads before his fifth-round selection to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2019 NFL draft. 

In a recent interview with CampusLore, the Raider receiver opened up about being a part of two National Championship teams during his time at Clemson. However, he didn't take the bait from former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray when asked which game was more enjoyable or which team was superior. 

"They both were amazing," Renfrow said. "I had a conversation with Will Swinney this past summer about the 2016 vs. the 2018 team, who was better and who had more talent. We go back and forth a lot but I think they were both great." 

Renfrow said it is tough to pick who would win between the two in a fantasy matchup because they both did certain things so well. 

"The 2018 team was undefeated, we didn't lose. We lost to Pitt in 2016 but all those guys just refused to lose," he said. "It's tough for me to say. Deshaun (Watson) and them it just seemed like when the game was on the line and we needed a play, that they were going to make it." 

The Myrtle Beach, S.C. native stitched his name into Clemson history with his game-winning touchdown catch in the 2017 title game as Clemson knocked off Alabama, 35-31. He was also part of the Tigers' dominant 44-16 rout of the Crimson Tide two years later. 

"Mr. Reliable" had quite the career as a Tiger and the 2018 Burlsworth Trophy (winner given to the best FBS player whose career began as a walk-on) left Clemson has one of the best role players in recent history. 

Renfrow tallied 186 receptions for 2,133 yard and 15 touchdowns in his collegiate career. 

