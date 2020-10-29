Deshaun Watson Continues to Give Back to Those in Need

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson just keeps giving back to the Houston community.

Fresh off the heels of signing a four-year, $160 million contract extension, the former Clemson Tiger keeps showing his charitable side.

The Texans, off to a dismal 1-6 start this season, are on a bye this week and the 25-year-old quarterback has spent his time away from the football field this week helping local kids in his community.

Watson bought Halloween costumes for kids of Pro Vision School earlier in the week and in total, his charity has raised more than $100,000 this week.

That isn't all Watson has done during the bye week. He has also taken the time to take four local kids on a shopping spree, which included a stop by the local Foot Locker.

Since his arrival in Houston prior to the 2017 season, Watson has become infamous for his charitable work in the area. It started almost instantly with him donating his first game check, about $27,000 to three NRG employees who had been affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Just prior to the start of this season, Watson teamed up with Reliant Energy to donate about $175,000 worth of tech, including laptops, to kids in need locally.

On the field, Watson and the Texans aren't off to quite the start they'd hoped to be, which has resulted in the firing of Bill O'Brien after the team dropped its first four games.

However, despite the poor win-loss record, Watson's play has still been fairly good. On the season he is completing 69.5 percent of his passes, has thrown for 2,095 yards, with 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

