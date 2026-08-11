Former Clemson WR Ray-Ray McCloud Signs with NFC North Team

Several former Clemson players have recently signed with NFL teams ahead of the upcoming season. Wide receiver Cornell Powell joined the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday, and later that same day, another wideout put pen to paper.

That wideout is Ray-Ray McCloud III, who signed with the Chicago Bears following the team's decision to waive undrafted rookie Kyron Hudson with an injury designation, according to Bears Communications.

The #Bears have signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud III and waived WR Kyron Hudson with an Injury designation. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) August 10, 2026

The 29-year-old speedster is entering his ninth season in the NFL, and while he posted career-high numbers in 2024, it's been a shaky past year or so for the veteran wideout/return man.

Rewinding to his time at Clemson, he made the transition from running back — which was his primary position in high school — to wide receiver as a true freshman in 2015. He didn't have much of an opportunity his first year, sharing the position room with players like Artavis Scott, Deon Cain, Charone Peak and Hunter Renfrow.

As a sophomore, the room was still crowded, especially with the bounce-back return of Mike Williams; however, McCloud still put up 49 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns en route to a National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Ahead of his junior campaign, he finally got the go-ahead as a full-time starter alongside Cain and Renfrow, finishing the season with near-identical numbers to the year prior of 49 receptions for 503 yards and one touchdown. He also became a solid punt returner for the Tigers, totaling 303 yards and one touchdown on 25 opportunities.

McCloud decided to forgo his senior season and declare for the 2018 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round with the 187th overall pick.

Across his first six seasons with multiple teams, he was primarily used as a return man — which was working out well for him — as he totaled 3,764 return yards on kicks and punts. He also led the league in punt return yards while with the Steelers in 2021.

McCloud then broke out in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, posting career numbers at wideout of 62 receptions for 686 yards and one touchdown while also totaling 361 kick return yards.

However, what looked to be a jumpstart into an increased role at receiver turned sour very quickly. In late October, McCloud was released from the team after missing the past two games as a healthy scratch, including being sent home for an "excused absence" during the preparation week.

There appeared to be animosity between him and former head coach Raheem Morris, as nearly a month before his release, Morris fired wide receiver coach Ike Hilliard, calling it a "performance-based decision."

McCloud took to Instagram shortly after his dismissal and made a post that suggested he was taking shots at his former head coach while also opening up about his time with the team, rapidly drawing support from fans and teammates such as quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Following the Atlanta saga, he signed with the New York Giants due to the absence of starters Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton, who were both injured. The stint didn't last long, though, as he was waived in December.

That leads us to now, where McCloud will look to utilize every asset he can in hopes of making the Bears' final roster cuts later this month.