Former Dallas Cowboys Star and NFL Hall of Famer Still Believes in Clemson
There aren't many people around football who believe Clemson will turn things around. The past 12 months would suggest they won't, but history says they will.
Let's not get too over the top here. Clemson is still a very talented football team, and losing to the consensus No. 1 team in America didn't change that.
However, they need to start playing better. There's no debating that. They'll have an opportunity to do so on Saturday against an App State team that could beat them if they come out flat.
Emmitt Smith, the former Dallas Cowboys all-time great, shared that message. He spoke with Derrian Carter of The Greenville News about how important it is for them to come together and go on an impressive stretch.
"The good thing about having an early loss (is) as you start to gain momentum, and your team comes together, you get some wins on your belt (and) you get on the run, you never know how the end of the season may end," Smith said. "They started off with the best, the No. 1 team in the nation. … Now, it's about not having a mental let down (Saturday) and allowing Appalachian State to come in and shock you."
Smith will attend Saturday's game at Clemson, giving him a first-hand look at the team.
His advice to Clemson wasn't the only thing he touched on. Smith also spoke about the potential conference change, as the Tigers are in a legal battle with the ACC.
"The SEC is already full, so don't come there," Smith said. "You're better off staying in the ACC than going into the SEC because ain't gonna be many more national championships. … I think being in the ACC, that conference has the ability to offer something that the SEC doesn't offer. I think the ACC, whether you got Duke, you got Stanford now, you got great quality schools in there, I think it offers something different."
His point is fair. The ACC has high-level academic schools, and while the SEC has a few, it doesn't compare to the ACC.
However, all of this is about money. Whether Clemson wants to admit that or not is fair, but that's the reality of the situation. If they believe they'd make more money in a different conference, that's where they'll be headed.
Nonetheless, it'll be awesome to have a legend in the building on Saturday night.