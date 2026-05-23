Earlier this week, the Clemson Tigers saw one of their players hear some scary news, and now the fanbase has a way to come together to help.

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, according to a release by Clemson Athletics on Tuesday. On Saturday, his godparents released a GoFundMe for outsiders to help support the Tigers’ fight through the disease.

Hevin Brown-Shuler’s treatments and journey to defeating Hodgkin lymphoma have begun.



The Clemson Family stands with you, @HevyDutyBS!https://t.co/r4tSWDRUOF https://t.co/79Yk31e1Pt pic.twitter.com/icEGX8CGv7 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 23, 2026

As of 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, there is already $5,000 of the $50,000 goal. Parents and close people of the program headline some of the top donors thus far.

The post comes after Hevin’s mother decided to close her business for the time being to help support her son through this difficult stage of his life. Costs such as weekly doctor visits, nutrition and travel expenses were mentioned as ways the money donated would be spent, according to the GoFundMe.

In the press release, Brown-Shuler was positive about the upcoming months, saying that the Clemson community has been open-armed to help support him through the process.

“I have already experienced incredible care and support from the Clemson community and my Pace community,” he said. “Because of the people around me, I have been connected with outstanding doctors and have received exceptional medical care, for which I am deeply thankful.”

“I know there is a long journey ahead, but I am encouraged by the outlook and surrounded by tremendous support from family, friends, teammates and my communities. I appreciate everyone’s prayers, encouragement and respect for privacy as I focus on treatment and recovery.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about it by WYFF following the release, delivering words of support as well.

“It’s going to be a long year for him, there’s no question about it. But, he’s got great doctors, he’s got an amazing family, and he’s got a great spirit,” he said on Tuesday. “This wasn’t what he was looking for; he’s the classic kid who was ready to take that next step.”

Brown-Shuler is expected to miss the entirety of the 2026 season after making strides in 2025. He’s recorded six tackles and half a tackle for loss across seven games for the Tigers in his career, and the former four-star recruit will look to get back even stronger after this process.

The Atlanta native is looking forward to taking part in one of the most iconic traditions in the sport when he returns to the field.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support,” Brown-Shuler said. “I can’t wait to run down that hill and touch Howard’s Rock again for the 2027 football season.”

“Hopefully, this time next year, everything goes well, and he’ll be one of the great comeback stories in college football,” Swinney said.

Those interested in supporting Brown-Shuler’s fight through this difficult time can donate here.