Highest Graded Clemson Tigers From Nail-Biter Win Over Pittsburgh
The Clemson Tigers didn't have the easiest day on Saturday, but escaped with a win over the Pittsburgh Panthers thanks to a couple of players coming up with massive performances.
The Tigers are still trying to get back into the good graces of the playoff committee and stay alive in the race for the ACC after their disappointing loss to the Louisville Cardinals.
Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades for Clemson's last matchup and their star players showed up to keep the season alive.
DE T.J. Parker - 91.6
It hasn't been the banner year for the Tigers pass rush that some had hope for, but Parker showed out with the best game of his young career.
He matched the previous season high for the team with an absurd four-sack performance against the Panthers. He had eighth pressures in total with seven tackles as well as a forced fumble.
The sophomore needs to find some more consistency in his play, but has flashed brilliance on a couple of occasions.
Parker's importance in this defense will only grow next season so a great end to the year could mean great things for the future.
QB Cade Klubnik - 80.1
Klubnik's breakout this season might have saved the Clemson program, or at least the Dabo Swinney era.
He isn't known nationally for his ability to run the ball, but has actually been a reliable runner this year after just showing it in spurts in the past. His 50-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers the lead with just over a minute remaining was one of the biggest plays of his career.
As a passer, he was 27-of-41 with 288 yards and two touchdowns. Many had written him off after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs, but he has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country since.
SS R.J. Mickens - 77.5
Mickens was giving Pittsburgh headaches all day long, showing off some solid football IQ and not allowing plays to get even get started.
He gave up four catches on the day, but only allowed four yards, also breaking another pass up. He had nine total tackles with two of them going for a loss.
The senior has had the best season of his career and could finally be making his name known in draft circles despite only being serviceable for the past few years. The secondary needed a play maker and he stepped up to the plate.