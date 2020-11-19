Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson Has Kept His Word

Houston Texans quarterback and former Clemson star Deshaun Watson knows very well about the impact of charitable work and giving back to the community.

If you know the background story, news of him habitually doing his part to help others should come as no surprise.

Watson has made it clear that through his childhood experiences and his success and wealth since being drafted by Houston that he wants to serve others.

Most recently, Watson announced he has joined forces with the Houston Texans and Reliant Energy to make a $2,500 technology grant for a class at Clemente Martinez Elementary School that has produced stellar attendance marks this year.

"I feel like education is important because it teaches you life lessons and knowledge is power," Watson said. "The more you know and the more you read, and study and continue to know what's going on in the world it can get you into great places and fulfill your dream."

The Heisman Trophy finalist and College Football Playoff National Champion has a servant's heart which was instilled in him years ago while meeting Warrick Dunn. In 2006, the former Pro Bowler helped provide habitat for humanity house to get Watson and his mother, Deann, a new start. Through Warrick Dunn Charities, the former FSU Seminole has donated 173 homes to single parents.

"That really just changed my life. I used to play with (Dunn) on video games so I knew once I made it to the NFL, I wanted to be just like him," Watson said this summer in an interview with Sports Spectrum Podcast.

He's kept this word and then some having held numerous events to support the Houston community. From buying Halloween costumes for kids of Pro Vision School last month to donating meals to hundreds of workers in March, Watson hasn't been one to shy away from an opportunity to serve others.

The Pro Bowler released his first-ever book in July and signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in September. He also made NFL history earlier this summer with interim head coach Romeo Crennel as the first African American head coach-quarterback duo in Houston Texans history.