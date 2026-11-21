Entering this week's contest against Duke, the Tigers made it clear that their top priority defensively was slowing down Heisman candidate Nate Sheppard, who leads the nation in total touchdowns with 24.

In Clemson's 20-10 win over the Blue Devils, the defense held firm against the All-ACC running back, limiting him to 19 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown. Yes, that may look like a strong day on paper, but it's misleading.

Outside of a 55-yard touchdown run, he managed just 61 yards on 18 carries, an average of under 3.4 yards per attempt. It's only the fifth time this season he's been held under 120 rushing yards, and he was a non-factor in the passing game as well, finishing with two catches for three yards.

Speaking to the media after the victory, head coach Dabo Swinney described Sheppard and tight end Jeremiah Hasley, who finished with six catches for 55 yards, as the team's "whole plan" from a defensive standpoint.

"Yeah, well, we just—that was our whole plan. 20 and 85. I mean, I told ya'll, he's the leading rusher and leading receiver. So, I'm like, 'Guys, he wears No. 20. He wears No. 20,'" Swinney said. "And, you know, on the big run, [Corey] Myrick came inside, we didn't set the edge right there, and he kind of came inside and got outside of us."

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Much as they did a few weeks ago when they held Syracuse standout wide receiver Umari Hatcher to a season-low two catches for 12 yards, the Tigers leaned heavily on man coverage, mixed in zone looks, and, most importantly, kept loading the box.

The approach paid off against the run for several defenders, including Myrick and linebacker C.J. Kubah-Taylor, who combined for nine tackles, four of them for a loss, along with three pass deflections.

"But we just had our minds made up: we're going to load the box, we're going to play a lot of man coverage, and we'll mix up the zones. If we could get them in long yardage, we'll do some of that," he continued. "Somebody else was going to have to beat us, and that was the mindset they had. So I thought we won the matchup up front. Again, we had 10 TFLs. We had a couple of plays where we ran them down from behind, so the effort was tremendous. Their will to get the job done was awesome."

Swinney also felt like success in the run would lead to poor choices made by San Jose State transfer quarterback Walker Eget, and they did. The sixth-year had his worst performance of the season, completing just 42% of his passes for 149 yards and one interception.

Even with 3.04 seconds to throw, Eget was pressured 15 times, the most Duke's offense has allowed all year, and Clemson held him to a season-low five first downs.

"We felt like we could affect the quarterback if we could not let them run the ball," Swinney finished. "And, you know, because if it's a five, five, five, five, red zone, touchdown, a death by a thousand paper cuts, it's going to be a long night for us. But they didn't let that happen; they did an awesome job."

Clemson will be back in action next Saturday night at home, hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks at Memorial Stadium for the annual Palmetto Bowl. Kickoff remains to be determined, but will be finalized after today's slate of contests.