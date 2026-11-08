Everything Important Dabo Swinney Said After Clemson's Road Win vs. Syracuse

Clemson has finished its two-game road stint undefeated after an 18-13 win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon. Now, head coach Dabo Swinney and the program are officially bowl-eligible for the 28th consecutive season.

The trip north was a different story from last week's win over Florida State, as the offense couldn't match its red zone production against the Orange and failed to score a single offensive touchdown. However, kicker Nolan Hauser and the Tigers' defense were able to save the day, scoring all 18 points.

That said, there's a lot to talk about regarding the performance and outcome, so it's time to find out what Swinney had to say following the matchup.

Struggling Redzone Offense & Impact of Special Teams

Nov 7, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Nissi Ogbebor (11) attempts to block a field goal by Clemson Tigers kicker Nolan Hauser (81) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from the win, the most notable takeaway from the ACC matchup was how stagnant the offense became once it entered the red zone.

While the Tigers totaled 16 first downs, 359 total yards and had control of the ball for over 32 minutes, they were unable to come away with a touchdown on each of their three red zone drives.

"I feel like we made it a lot harder than it probably needed to be," Swinney said. "Again, just a lot of missed opportunities in the red zone. It's kind of been a challenge for us. We dropped a touchdown, critical penalties down in the scoring area."

Luckily, the defense came to play, as senior defensive end Jahiem Lawson scored the lone touchdown for Clemson, thanks to a forced fumble by West Georgia transfer Kourtney Kelly, who recently returned from an ACL tear.

And of course, Hauser put up the rest of the points, finishing four-of-five on field-goal attempts.

In doing so, the junior set Clemson records for 1,000-plus field goal yards in a season, most 50-yard field goals (4) and most 40-yard field goals (13) in a season while also tying Greg Huegel's school marks of 27 field goals in a season and 18 straight games with a made field goal.

"But, you know, special teams was big again," Swinney stated. "Four out of five on field goals. I think Hauser tied a single-season record; I think he broke a record for the most 50+ yarders in a season. So, a tremendous job by him."

Disrupting QB Steve Angeli

Nov 7, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Steve Angeli (9) passes the ball during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Syracuse boasting a top 25 passing offense entering this week's contest, Swinney and his staff kept a close eye on how to disrupt Orange quarterback Steve Angeli, who threw for over 250 yards and two touchdowns in just three quarters vs. the Tigers last season.

Safe to say, they game-planned well, as the fifth-year completed under 50% of his passes for 263 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Swinney credits a lot of the strong defensive performance to the trench play, noting the three sacks Lawson, Kelly and defensive tackle Amare Adams combined for.

"Well, we got after him," he began. "We won some matchups up front; I think we had three sacks, but we hit him. We hit him a few times."

The veteran coach also felt that, despite a few hiccups, the defense executed its coverage strategy well, frequently mixing up its scheme and disguising coverages effectively.

"I thought coverage-wise we did a good job," Swinney continued. "I mean, they made a couple of plays; we play a lot of man coverage. That's one of the things I was really worried about was all the back-shoulder balls; I mean, they throw a ton of back-shoulder balls, a ton. They hit that big No. 0 a couple of times. Maybe 19 one time, I can't remember."

"But they got us a couple of times, caught us with a couple of bad matchups, and made us pay there. So we mixed it up; we showed man, played zone; showed zone, played man. We kind of changed some things up; I think that's how we got the pick at the end."

Again, the 10 pressures and the 2.60 seconds he had to throw on average were the primary reason he was never able to get comfortable. However, Swinney recognized that the opposing signal-caller was playing through injury, praising his toughness.

"I just think the pressure affected him a little bit. Made him have to get rid of the ball quickly, made him have to move around some and not be able to get comfortable because he's a good player," he finished. "I've got a lot of respect for that kid. He's tough, I mean, he's tough. I don't think he's 100%; he's kind of been on the injury report the last couple of weeks, so I don't know if it's an ankle or whatever, but that dude is a tough competitor."

Shutting Down WR Umari Hatcher

Nov 7, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Ashton Hampton (2) breaks up a pass intended for Syracuse Orange wide receiver Umari Hatcher (2) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we reported earlier this week, Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher was the top opposing playmaker that the Tigers couldn't afford to ignore this week, and they made sure not to.

Entering this weekend, the sixth-year was fifth nationally in receiving yards (952), tied for ninth in receptions (60), and tied for ninth in receiving touchdowns (8).

However, projected first-round pick Ashton Hampton and the national leader in interceptions, Elliot Washington, proved to be a tall task for the 6-foot-3 wideout, catching just two passes for 12 yards, each a season-low.

"Well, where is he, first of all: where is this guy? Because they move him around, they do some different things, and I think they got us one time," Swinney said on what the emphasis was for the cornerbacks. "Maybe we had Ronan [Hanafin] on him one time down in the endzone, and they threw it — Ronan actually had good coverage. But we just tried to keep Ashton on him as much as we could, or Elliot as much as we could.

"He's a really good player, so we just had a high alert on him… There's plenty we can do better, but we just lined up and tried to play as much man coverage, but disguise enough and mix in enough zone coverage to keep him off balance and not let him just get locked in."

Revamped O-Line Performance

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers offensive line coach Matt Luke talks with offensive lineman Grant Wise (64) and Chance Barclay (70) before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With starting center Harris Sewell, who recently underwent tightrope surgery on his ankle, expected to miss the next couple of weeks, and starting left guard Elyjah Thurmon sidelined this week while in concussion protocol, the offensive line depth chart saw a shake-up.

True freshman Grant Wise filled the void for Sewell, while redshirt freshman Gavin Blanchard did the same for Thurmon. Both have seen significant playing time this season, with Blanchard even starting against Miami in Week 5; however, the question of how they would perform this week remained.

While the duo wasn't perfect, they performed pretty well for a pair of young backup linemen who were thrust into the starting role, allowing just one sack and one pressure across the entirety of the contest.

"Yeah, I'm proud of them," Swinney praised. "We knew it wasn't gonna be perfect. I mean, you got a redshirt freshman at left guard, a true freshman at center and a redshirt freshman at left guard that we really believe in going against a stout front. I mean, they're stout now. That's a good group.”

“This was a tall task for 'em. Probably the biggest frustration was the twist they got us on down there on the goal line. We got a first-and-goal on the eight, and we had to kick a field goal. We had two bad plays in a row; that was probably our worst series up-front. But they settled in; as I said, they got better. They're going to continue to get better because they care and they're talented."

4Q Miscues by the Defense

Nov 7, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers players wave to fans following the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to last weekend against Florida State, Syracuse caught a late surge in the fourth quarter, driving 74 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to five points with three minutes to go.

Most of that drive came on two defensive errors: a 23-yard gain, followed by a 33-yard touchdown catch by Syracuse tight end Daunte Bacheyie. When asked about the miscues, Swinney made it clear they were not coaching errors but rather player errors.

"We change up who the live signaler is all the time. That changes, like, by the quarter; sometimes it can change within the quarter. And we had a guy reading the wrong signaler; that's no bueno," he explained.

"So, we're playing the wrong coverage twice, and it cost us twice, on really good calls. If we execute the call made, we're in a really good spot. But, you know, they found it. That was very disappointing, so, just some miscues there. It's frustrating."

The 2025 Upset

Sep 20, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney late in the game against the Syracuse Orange at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As many know, Clemson was upset by Syracuse last season, marking the first time the Orange had beaten the Tigers since 2017.

Earlier in the week, Swinney mentioned that the contest was one of the rare times he felt embarrassed coming off the field. So, in preparation for the Week 10 contest this year, he made it clear to his team that he wouldn't have that feeling for a second consecutive year.

“[They heard about it] a lot. That's how I started the week; I just put the tape up there. Because it was embarrassing," he told reporters. "And again, you can get beat. I've lost a bunch of games in my career where I've been disappointed and frustrated, but we competed our butts off. Might have not played smart, might have not made some plays, maybe they made a few more. That's ball. You step in this arena, that's just how it is."

"But there haven't been many times I've walked off the field embarrassed. And I was embarrassed last year. I was embarrassed because it's my responsibility to have them ready to play, and I didn't have them ready to play. I was embarrassed by it. We played better; we got better as the game went. But we were pathetic in the first half defensively. I mean, we had one possession in the first quarter. It was bad."

Clearly, it worked, as the Tigers secured the road win, but Swinney gave credit to the Orange, describing them as a team with a "hard edge."

"So, guys responded, and that's a tough, physical punch," he credited. "[Syracuse] has a hard edge to them, and if you're coming up here, you better have a hard edge."

Injuries

Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) during warm up time before kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson at Memorial Stadium Saturday, October 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finally, Swinney made sure to go over injuries, calling it a "rough week" for the team.

He began by announcing that fourth-year quarterback and former starter Christopher Vizzina wouldn't have been able to play tonight, even though he wasn't listed on the injury report. Hence why we saw Trent Pearman take the field for a short period of time in place of starter Tait Reynolds.

"[Christopher Vizzina] wouldn't have been able to play tonight. Monday night we're running a screen drill, and he rolls his ankle; steps on an offensive lineman and rolls his ankle," he informed the media. "So he didn't practice all week; he could hardly walk. I don't know if anybody saw him out there throwing, but it didn't look good. He was very gimpy, so we had to kind of give him some pain medication to get him to where he can be available if we needed him. That was Monday night."

On Tuesday, the Tigers lost true freshman Gordon Sellars to another injury, just after he missed the Virginia Tech game in Week 8. Senior Tyler Brown, Clemson's second-leading receiver entering the week, was also sidelined after tweaking his ankle.

"Then, [Gordon Sellars] was back; he jumps up, catches a ball, and he tweaks an injury; he's out," Swinney continued listing. "And then on Tuesday, Tyler Brown, he just kind of goes down, catches a little ball, and his ankle just rolled up underneath him; he's out."

Another injury that wasn't announced earlier this week was true freshman offensive tackle Braden Wilmes tearing his ACL on Wednesday during a pass-rush drill.

"Then [Braden] Wilmes tears his ACL, and that was Wednesday. Just a simple pass-rush drill. That's a big loss for us, too, because Wilmes was our backup tackle and a great, young freshman that was on his way," Swinney informed. "But the flip side of it is he got to play, he got some good experience, he's got a lot of confidence. Because he really moved up and made a big move for us. But we'll get him back for camp in the fall, so I just hate that that happens."

When asked if Brown could return for this upcoming weekend's home contest vs. Georgia Tech, Swinney appeared optimistic, as the injury wasn't serious.

"His wasn't anything like a surgery or anything like that, he just couldn't go," he finished. "So, hopefully he'll be back this week."

Swinney and the Tigers will be back in action in Death Valley this weekend, as they prepare to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who currently sit at the bottom of the ACC. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the CW Network.