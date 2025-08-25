How Former Clemson Tigers Fared in the Final Week of NFL Preseason
As the NFL preseason comes to a close and teams allocate their final roster spots, some former Clemson Tigers left it all on the field during the final week as they tried to prove they belong on an NFL team.
Clemson Tigers on SI takes a look at several former Tigers that turned heads this weekend while fighting for a roster spot.
RB Phil Mafah, Dallas Cowboys
Fresh off an All-ACC campaign in 2024, Mafah is competing with Miles Sanders for Dallas’ final running back spot. While serving as the Tigers’ leading rusher last season, Mafah rushed for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns before being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (239th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Although Mafah carried the ball just twice during Dallas’ final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, he showcased the power that helped him bully his way through the ACC while bulldozing through defenders before being tackled on the goal-line.
Throughout the preseason, Mafah has totaled 15 rushing attempts for 59 yards, averaging 3.93 yards per carry.
DT Payton Page, New York Jets
Another former All-ACC selection, Page is currently competing for the New York Jets’ final defensive tackle spot after signing with the squad as an undrafted free agent. The former Tigers team captain totaled 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and a 57 yard interception return for a touchdown during his final season at Clemson.
As he now fights to keep his professional career alive, Page made his first sack of the preseason on Friday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Page has the third-highest odds of any UDFA that is competing for a spot with the Jets.
OLB Xavier Thomas, Arizona Cardinals
Undoubtedly the most productive Clemson product of the week, Thomas gave Cardinals fans a taste of the explosive first step and overpowering athleticism that allowed him to wreak havoc on ACC quarterbacks last season.
After a quiet rookie season with Arizona, Thomas proved that he is capable of contributing at a high level after finishing with two sacks and eight total pressures against the Oakland Raiders.
Through three preseason games, Thomas has totaled nine tackles and two sacks.
LB Trenton Simpson, Baltimore Ravens
Now entering his third NFL season, Simpson has emerged as a strong candidate to start alongside Roquan Smith for Baltimore. Through two seasons, Simpson has provided valuable depth to the Ravens defense, totaling 86 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four pass deflections.
Simpson has been all over the field this preseason, most recently forcing a fumble and deflecting a pass that led to an interception during the preseason finale against the Washington Commanders.