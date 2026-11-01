How Tait Reynolds Shifted Clemson's 2026 Season With Record-Breaking Run

79 yards is a lot of field to cover, but Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds used that amount to alter the direction the Tigers were going on Halloween night and in the 2026 season.

There were plenty of eyes on the football program going into this game, especially with the recent loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies at home last week to drop to 4-3 and losing control of its own destiny for an ACC Championship. Heading to Tallahassee this week as well, if the Tigers dropped another game to go to .500 on the season, uncomfortable conversations would arise.

Reynolds had other ideas on a 3rd-and-12 that would’ve given Florida State the ball back with a chance to score.

79-YARD RUSHING TOUCHDOWN BY CLEMSON QB TAIT REYNOLDS ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/p57zikF35R — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 1, 2026

“My O-line just did an amazing job,” he said after the game. “They blocked guys up front, and I just saw a little space and took off. It was about time, huh?”

The true freshman has promised in media availabilities that the offense was “going to pop” at some point this season, and Clemson recorded the most points that it has all year in the win, scoring 36 en route to one of its most important wins of the year. Even after the offense’s standout performance on the scoreboard, Reynolds sees more improvement possible.

Perhaps the Tigers haven’t been the best offense yet, with November looming.

“I think there’s a lot to clean up. I think it can be even better,” Reynolds said. “That’s the great thing about it, and we’re not there with our full potential yet, but we can keep getting better.”

A lot of the growing pains that weren’t seen as much on Saturday came from the prowess of the freshman. With each game, Reynolds says that the game slows down for him more with each game.

“I think I’ve been growing up every game,” he said. “I think you guys have been able to see an improvement and you’re not in your head. It’s getting better and I just want to keep being with these guys.”

It’s simple to play the “what-if” game with sports, especially in college, but the question is valuable for Clemson in this game, who had a surging Seminoles team coming back at home after struggling to move the ball offensively. Now, we don’t have to play that game with Reynolds’s run, which is the longest for a Clemson quarterback ever in its history.

As much as it’s easy to value the point total, and the final touchdown play of the game, Reynolds isn’t getting complacent with the momentum that comes with it. In fact, he thinks the opposite: it can end whenever.

“I think that’s a big thing. Momentum can start and it can end at any moment,” he said. “So, I think I try to stay levelheaded and just keep going. Just execute the plan.”

Reynolds will be back in action next Saturday when Clemson plays Syracuse at noon.